Who is Keisha Knight Pulliam's husband? MAFS host reveals the couple welcomed a baby boy

Married at First Sight (MAFS), a Lifetime show, revolves around couples who get married first and then spend the next eight weeks getting to know one another. The show is hosted by Keisha Knight Pulliam, who married American actor Brad James in 2021.

The couple recently welcomed their son into the world, making Keisha the mother of two children as she has a daughter, Ella Grace, that she shares with her ex-husband, Edgerton Hartwell. She took to social media to announce the birth of their son and wrote,

“With this little one we are complete.”

She continued:

“Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week. Thank you for the birthday wishes!!”

MAFS host Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James began dating in 2019

The MAFS host recently took to social media to welcome her second child. Just last month, the couple revealed that they were going to have a boy. Keisha and Brad first met on the set of Lifetime’s Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta in 2019. The two were cast as siblings and began dating soon after.

The two became engaged in 2020 and tied the knot a year later in an intimate celebration in Atlanta. While the two didn’t plan on having a small affair, the MAFS host took to social media to describe it as “intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter, joy, and absolutely perfect.”

The groom also took to social media to share pictures of the big day and wrote:

"I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary."

In 2022, Keisha shared that they were expecting a child together. She announced her pregnancy while on the Tamron Hall Show in December 2022, and returned to the show less than a month before giving birth to her son. During her latest appearance, she confirmed that she and James were expecting a boy.

Keisha has a six-year-old daughter from her previous marriage, Ella Grace.

While in conversation with Tamron Hall, she was promoting her new film, The Hillsdale Adoption Scam, which centers around a woman who desperately wants to become a mother. The MAFS host said that she understood her character’s journey as she had just finished the process of “getting poked and prodded” and coming to a place where she wanted to expand her family but didn’t know if she had “anymore left” in her.

Brad James served in the US Marine Corps

The American actor was born in July 1981. Prior to his career in movies, Brad James spent four years as a U.S. Marine serving in combat units. He has previously starred in commercials for Walmart, Blackberry, and AutoTrader.com. He was the star character on Osirir from 2011 to 2012 and also appeared on For Better or Worse as Todd.

His other television credits include Superstition, American Soul, A House Divided, and more. His feature film credits include Parental Guidance, The Haunting in Connecticut 2, Ghosts of Georgia, Prisoners, and Comeback Dad.

MAFS is currently airing season 16 and airs episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

