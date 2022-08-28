Who is Win Butler? Arcade Fire frontman accused of alleged misconduct by multiple women

American-Canadian singer-songwriter Win Butler of Arcade Fire fame recently opened up about the s*xual misconduct allegations against him. In two statements to Pitchfork, Butler denied the allegations and asserted that the relationships were consensual.

In the statements, he further clarified that some of these s*xual relationships were instances of infidelity in his marriage to Canadian singer Régine Chassagne. As per Pitchfork, his statement read:

“I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage…The majority of these relationships were short lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some.”

The publication claimed that four people had come forward with these allegations. Three women were fans of Arcade Fire and met Butler with that association. As per Pitchfork, the alleged instances of s*xual misconduct occurred between 2016 and 2022. The other individual, who is gender-fluid, also alleged that Butler had assaulted them twice.

What is Win Butler known for? Arcade Fire history explored

Edwin Farnham Butler III is best known as the frontman and one of the co-founders of the Canadian alternative/indie rock band Arcade Fire. The Truckee, California native grew up in The Woodlands, Texas. In 2001, Win Butler co-founded Arcade Fire with Josh Deu in Montreal, Canada, while they attended their respective universities. Butler is also known as a DJ named Windows 98.

In addition to being a singer-songwriter, Butler is also the lead vocalist of the band. Furthermore, he also plays keyboard, bass, mandolin, and banjo while producing music or during performances. With his involvement in the band, Arcade Fire has received nine nominations and won one Grammy for their 2011 album, The Suburbs.

In 2003, Butler married Arcade Fire member Régine Chassagne, whom he met while attending McGill University. A decade after their marriage, the couple welcomed their only child, son Edwin Farnham Butler IV, in 2013.

What are the allegations against Win Butler?

As per Pitchfork’s report, the 42-year-old Californian native was accused of both s*xual assault and misconduct by multiple individuals. The allegations came from four individuals who claimed to have been s*xually assaulted by Win Butler. The s*xual misconduct reportedly began when they were around the age of 18 to 23. At the time, Butler was reportedly in his mid-30s.

Meanwhile, the non-binary individual alleged that Butler had assaulted them twice in 2015, when they were 21. Butler would have been 35 at the time. As per Pitchfork, these alleged assaults took place during a car ride and when Butler showed up to the individual’s apartment despite their demand to not do so.

Win Butler’s response

Jennifer @Jennipeg Pretty devastated about that Win Butler story, I love Arcade Fire so much. Damn... His statement in response is horrible. Citing his wife's miscarriage as a reason for his behaviour (though he denies accusations of assault). You can't trust any of these people Pretty devastated about that Win Butler story, I love Arcade Fire so much. Damn... His statement in response is horrible. Citing his wife's miscarriage as a reason for his behaviour (though he denies accusations of assault). You can't trust any of these people

In his statement to Pitchfork, Butler admitted to marital infidelity but denied that these relationships were non-consensual. Butler wrote:

“Every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise. I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded s*xual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened.”

However, the non-binary individual who accused the singer of s*xual assault refuted the claims of consensual relationships. It remains to be seen if the singer will face any legal repercussions over these allegations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava