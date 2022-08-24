Transmedicalist meaning explained as Hunter Schafer controversy sparks debate on Twitter

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has received a lot of flak after her comment on a controversial Instagram post that accused non-binary people of being against transmedicalist ideologies.
On August 18, a trans woman known as Jordan (@piggytaiwan) took to Instagram to express a controversial take that targeted enby (non-binary) people and accused them of being responsible for gender affirming surgery being deemed "medically unnecessary" in Republican majority states. The post argued:
“I hope all of the people (enbies) who fought to have trans identities no longer considered a medical condition that requires dysphoria are happy because you've won. The red states are beginning to agree with you. HRT and gender affirming surgery are no longer deemed medically necessary for adults in Florida and it's not going to stop there. That means more trans people will have to pay for their transitions out of pocket, forcing more of us into s*x work.”
The post clearly accused non-binary people of detesting transmedicalist ideologies. However, it was later clarified in the edited caption by Jordan that she did not believe that non-binary people were "solely responsible for this anti trans movement" in red states.
What did the post say and how is Hunter Schafer involved?
The post by Jordan (@piggytaiwan) basically accused non-binary people of not being considerate enough to binary-transgender people, who wanted to have gender affirming surgery or HRT transition. The podcast host further added:
“Y'all just couldn't stand to let binary trans people be the voice of this community. You had to dismantle all of the guidelines around being trans to fit your narrative so you could feel valid and then you demonized tans people who challenged your ideals and called them truscum/ transmedicalists.”
It further read:
“What you don't understand is that binary trans women and men don't have the luxury of playing around with what it means to be trans the same way you do. You challenge gender ideologies from the safety of a cis body that requires no medical treatment. We have to play the game and live by the guidelines that cis people have created for us because that is how we survive. You're not helping. You're not dismantling the gender binary. You're not expanding the minds of cis people. You are making them hate us.”
Meanwhile, the backlash received by Hunter Schafer seems to be unwarranted. The actress commented on the post with multiple exclamation points, which many assumed to be an endorsement of the notions presented in the post by Jordan.
However, the exclamation points could also mean that Schafer did not agree with this post and expressed her disapproval with the “!!!!!” comment. However, the true intent of the actress seems unclear as Schafer also liked the post.
Transmedicalist and Truscum meaning - What did the post refer to?
Transmedicalism encapsulates a bunch of beliefs which primarily state that true transgenders would need to experience gender dysphoria that would lead them to undergo s*x-change surgery and HRT treatment to transition into their desired gender. Meanwhile, transmedicalists or truscums essentially indulge in gatekeeping in the trans community with this controversial belief.
Thus, Jordan’s post essentially targeted non-binary transgender people who do not support transmedicalism. As per the podcaster’s opinion, non-binary trans people are one of the reasons why s*x-change surgery has been looked down upon in the past few years. However, in contrast, many find it difficult to support the labeling of s*x-change procedures as medically necessary due to the severe risks associated with such transition.
Netizens react to Hunter Schafer x transmedicalist argument
Following the controversial Instagram post’s popularity online, Schafer's reaction to it has sparked massive debate. Hunter Schafer portrays Jules Vaughn in the hit HBO teen drama, Euphoria, where her character is trans too.
Like in real life, the character had also transitioned during their early days in school. Hunter Schafer transitioned after she was reportedly diagnosed with gender dysphoria (a dissatisfaction with life for not being the gender they want to be). As per her interview with Fox 8 in 2016, Schafer’s diagnosis with dysphoria came when she was in the ninth grade.