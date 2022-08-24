Transmedicalist meaning explained as Hunter Schafer controversy sparks debate on Twitter

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has received a lot of flak after her comment on a controversial Instagram post that accused non-binary people of being against transmedicalist ideologies.

On August 18, a trans woman known as Jordan (@piggytaiwan) took to Instagram to express a controversial take that targeted enby (non-binary) people and accused them of being responsible for gender affirming surgery being deemed "medically unnecessary" in Republican majority states. The post argued:

“I hope all of the people (enbies) who fought to have trans identities no longer considered a medical condition that requires dysphoria are happy because you've won. The red states are beginning to agree with you. HRT and gender affirming surgery are no longer deemed medically necessary for adults in Florida and it's not going to stop there. That means more trans people will have to pay for their transitions out of pocket, forcing more of us into s*x work.”

The post clearly accused non-binary people of detesting transmedicalist ideologies. However, it was later clarified in the edited caption by Jordan that she did not believe that non-binary people were "solely responsible for this anti trans movement" in red states.

What did the post say and how is Hunter Schafer involved?

Hunter Schafer's comment on the post (Image via piggytaiwan/Instagram)

The post by Jordan (@piggytaiwan) basically accused non-binary people of not being considerate enough to binary-transgender people, who wanted to have gender affirming surgery or HRT transition. The podcast host further added:

“Y'all just couldn't stand to let binary trans people be the voice of this community. You had to dismantle all of the guidelines around being trans to fit your narrative so you could feel valid and then you demonized tans people who challenged your ideals and called them truscum/ transmedicalists.”

It further read:

“What you don't understand is that binary trans women and men don't have the luxury of playing around with what it means to be trans the same way you do. You challenge gender ideologies from the safety of a cis body that requires no medical treatment. We have to play the game and live by the guidelines that cis people have created for us because that is how we survive. You're not helping. You're not dismantling the gender binary. You're not expanding the minds of cis people. You are making them hate us.”

Meanwhile, the backlash received by Hunter Schafer seems to be unwarranted. The actress commented on the post with multiple exclamation points, which many assumed to be an endorsement of the notions presented in the post by Jordan.

However, the exclamation points could also mean that Schafer did not agree with this post and expressed her disapproval with the “!!!!!” comment. However, the true intent of the actress seems unclear as Schafer also liked the post.

Transmedicalist and Truscum meaning - What did the post refer to?

Transmedicalism encapsulates a bunch of beliefs which primarily state that true transgenders would need to experience gender dysphoria that would lead them to undergo s*x-change surgery and HRT treatment to transition into their desired gender. Meanwhile, transmedicalists or truscums essentially indulge in gatekeeping in the trans community with this controversial belief.

Thus, Jordan’s post essentially targeted non-binary transgender people who do not support transmedicalism. As per the podcaster’s opinion, non-binary trans people are one of the reasons why s*x-change surgery has been looked down upon in the past few years. However, in contrast, many find it difficult to support the labeling of s*x-change procedures as medically necessary due to the severe risks associated with such transition.

Netizens react to Hunter Schafer x transmedicalist argument

Following the controversial Instagram post’s popularity online, Schafer's reaction to it has sparked massive debate. Hunter Schafer portrays Jules Vaughn in the hit HBO teen drama, Euphoria, where her character is trans too.

rion 𖤐 JAY DAY!! @MAGlK666 Who's gonna tell hunter schafer that the real enemy are cis transphobes and not nonbinary people Who's gonna tell hunter schafer that the real enemy are cis transphobes and not nonbinary people

twinkbride @twinkbride hunter schafer is gonna need a really good notes app apology to come back from this one hunter schafer is gonna need a really good notes app apology to come back from this one

júpiter @hometheyz hunter schafer when she finds out transphobia is to blame for transphobic laws and not non-binary ppl hunter schafer when she finds out transphobia is to blame for transphobic laws and not non-binary ppl https://t.co/wqqCfAyqwG

Erin Reed @ErinInTheMorn I don't have much to say about Hunter Schafer herself - but I want to react to the post she reacted to.



Let's have a talk about transmedicalism, and why transmedicalism - not non-binary people - have a bigger impact on why anti-trans legislation is flourishing today. I don't have much to say about Hunter Schafer herself - but I want to react to the post she reacted to.Let's have a talk about transmedicalism, and why transmedicalism - not non-binary people - have a bigger impact on why anti-trans legislation is flourishing today. https://t.co/b3Yymkd3KS

community cheerleader @small_meatball hunter schafer agreeing that non-binary people are to blame for the stripping of healthcare is more about her whiteness and wealth than her trans-identity. Her proximity to whiteness and wealth means she'll blame people in the community before bigoted legislators hunter schafer agreeing that non-binary people are to blame for the stripping of healthcare is more about her whiteness and wealth than her trans-identity. Her proximity to whiteness and wealth means she'll blame people in the community before bigoted legislators

এদেন Bose-Rosling (She/They/Ze/Xe) @AidanTheJester Since Hunter Schafer's (seemingly?) trans medicalist now I'd like to shred some myths about Non-Binary people



1) Many of us, if not most of us, medically transition in some form



2) We face significantly more barriers to transition as medical institutions don't recognize us real Since Hunter Schafer's (seemingly?) trans medicalist now I'd like to shred some myths about Non-Binary people1) Many of us, if not most of us, medically transition in some form2) We face significantly more barriers to transition as medical institutions don't recognize us real

Zanne @Zannesgender idgaf about Hunter Schafer's bad take. It's a bad take and she should feel bad, whatever. But it does make me imagine a scenario where conservative lawmakers are considering the nuances of enby/trans discourse in their legislative decisions and I find that very funny and silly. idgaf about Hunter Schafer's bad take. It's a bad take and she should feel bad, whatever. But it does make me imagine a scenario where conservative lawmakers are considering the nuances of enby/trans discourse in their legislative decisions and I find that very funny and silly.

lou @sapphicbuckley hunter schafer being white and agreeing with a post by a white person that uses black trans women as a “gotcha” to undermine and discriminate against non binary people/non medical transitioners hunter schafer being white and agreeing with a post by a white person that uses black trans women as a “gotcha” to undermine and discriminate against non binary people/non medical transitioners

isabeau @GRIMVVICE I know Hunter Schafer didnt make that post but whoever did was insane for it. Ron DeSantis is not going “Thank u so much for ur valuable input Sock he/it now I will ban trans healthcare for everyone” he hates all of us equally lol I know Hunter Schafer didnt make that post but whoever did was insane for it. Ron DeSantis is not going “Thank u so much for ur valuable input Sock he/it now I will ban trans healthcare for everyone” he hates all of us equally lol

molly ✨ @DoSomeMolly claiming that hunter schafer is a “transmedicalist” for agreeing with the idea that sometimes non-binary people take up all the oxygen in the discussion around gender and often talk over trans women who are fighting through their transitions is a wild and unhelpful take 🫣 claiming that hunter schafer is a “transmedicalist” for agreeing with the idea that sometimes non-binary people take up all the oxygen in the discussion around gender and often talk over trans women who are fighting through their transitions is a wild and unhelpful take 🫣

fae ࿔* @cooki3faun that post that hunter schafer agreed with was misguided & placing blame on all the wrong people, but there’s a conversation to be had about non-transitioning non-binary people centering themselves in trans spaces



people w/ no desire to transition aren’t on the same wavelength that post that hunter schafer agreed with was misguided & placing blame on all the wrong people, but there’s a conversation to be had about non-transitioning non-binary people centering themselves in trans spacespeople w/ no desire to transition aren’t on the same wavelength

Like in real life, the character had also transitioned during their early days in school. Hunter Schafer transitioned after she was reportedly diagnosed with gender dysphoria (a dissatisfaction with life for not being the gender they want to be). As per her interview with Fox 8 in 2016, Schafer’s diagnosis with dysphoria came when she was in the ninth grade.

