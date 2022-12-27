Who won the highest amount on The Wheel episode 6? Cash prize, recap and more details explored

NBC's brand new reality TV game series, The Wheel season 1, returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, December 26, 2022, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. This week, viewers were introduced to three new contestants who were hoping to be chosen by the spinning wheel and win the highest amount of money.

Out of the three contestants who appeared, the one who walked out with the cash prize after winning the final round was Caleb, a college student.

Season 1 of NBC's The Wheel is hosted by stand-up comedian and famed television personality, Michael McIntyre. It is a trivia-based show where the chosen contestant will have to answer questions based on various topics in order to win up to $10,000 for each right answer.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! https://t.co/jlwd8QOtA6

To help the contestants stand a better chance at winning the competition, for every episode, the NBC show also brings in a new set of celebrities who are experts in the topics being presented. However, there is a catch.

The contestants are not given the chance to pick which celebrity will help them. Instead, this is decided by the spinning wheel. Whoever the wheel lands on, has to help the contestant, even if the topic is out of their expertise. This week's categories spanned across Medicine, Big Cats, Child Stars, The Brain, and more.

The celebrities who appeared this week were Carole Baskin, Bre-Z, Deepak Chopra, Matt Iseman, Raven-Symone, and Terrell Owens.

Caleb won $22,500 in episode 6 of The Wheel season 1 on NBC

Caleb was chosen to the play the game after the first two contestants were shut down after losing the round. The young contestant revealed that he was playing to win some money to donate to the pride club in his college. Since he wasn't the first contestant to play, most of the categories were already completed and he had just a few to choose from.

Sadly, his first chance in the competition was short lived after he answered the wrong question and lost his chance. The contestant to come up with just two categories remaining on the spinning wheel was Alexis, who hails from New York and was playing for the money in order to move out of her parents' home.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel https://t.co/44ys97Sxin

The only two categories remaining on the board were Big Cats, for which Carole Baskin was the expert, and Medicine, for which Matt Iseman was the expert. Ultimately, Alexis was able to answer both questions correctly and complete all the categories on the wheel. But it wasn't the end. If she wanted to bag the money, she had to win the cash out round.

This was the final deciding factor. Three random categories were added to the spinning wheel and Alexis had to choose one from it. Unlike previous rounds, this time she had the chance to choose the celebrity expert.

If she chose the winning expert, Raven Symone, she would've won $22,500. If she chose the middle expert, Carole Baskin she would've bagged the original winnings of $45,000. If she chose the least knowledgeable expert, Terrell Owens, and got the answer right, she would have been able to walk away with $90,000.

Alexis went with her gut and chose Terrell. The category the wheel landed on was Landmark. The question posed to her was about the building that took the least amount of duration to be constructed. Although her gut told her it was the Empire State Building, she decided to lock in the answer as the Golden Gate Bridge. Unfortunately, it was the wrong answer.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel continues this Saturday at 5.50pm on BBC One The Wheel continues this Saturday at 5.50pm on BBC One https://t.co/GSo3sz3KEL

Since she lost her chance, she was sent away and the next contestant who the wheel chose was Caleb once again. This time with two categories and two experts left, Caleb decided to go with the winning expert, Raven. The category the wheel landed on was Parade.

Caleb had to answer a question about which balloon often appeared in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. With the help of Raven, Caleb went with his gut and locked in Snoopy. Luckily for him, it was the right answer and he walked away with $22,500.

The Wheel airs with a new episode every day only on NBC at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes