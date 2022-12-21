Who won Jeopardy! tonight? December 20, 2022, Tuesday

Three-day champion Ray Lalonde returned to Jeopardy! Season 39 to play his fourth game in a brand new episode on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, the scenic artist played against two new players — Kim Aagaard, a project manager from Washington, D.C., and Jason Radalin, a professor from Johnstown, New York.

Ray first appeared on the game show on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Since then, he has won three games and banked $84,800.

The official synopsis of the Emmy-winning series reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Ray Lalonde

Ray Lalonde wonderfully played his fourth game in the December 20 episode. He thrived in all three rounds against his competitors.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round were “From The President’s Memoirs, The Butterfly Effect, What A Steal!, Sports Franchises’ Previous Homes, Contractions, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge."

Ray had a good time playing round 1 as he gave the highest number of correct answers in this segment. With 14 correct responses, he banked $6,000, which included a Daily Double. New player Kim Aagaard was the only one with zero incorrect answers. She scored $4,400 by correctly answering six questions. Jason Radalin, on the other hand, gave five correct and three incorrect answers, scoring $800 in the first round.

In the second round, the categories included “Mythology, South America The Beautiful, Planet Features, Recast For TV, Words With Greek Letters, “Oo”, Sorry.”

It was a close match between Kim and Ray in the Double Jeopardy round. Kim almost beat Ray after scoring $2,000 through a Daily Double. But Ray, too, found a Daily Double and wagered $4,500. He banked $20,100 in the second round, while Kim scored $14,800. Jason took time to get used to the pressure but caught up quickly. He went into the final round with a score of $10,800.

The Final Jeopardy round didn’t work in anyone’s favor. None of the players could correctly answer the final question. Jason took a risk and wagered $10,000. He lost the bet and his total score drastically fell down. Kim and Ray’s total scores didn’t have much difference. The project manager lost to the returning champion with just a $700 difference.

Hence, Ray Lalonde won Jeopardy! today.

Ray Lalonde: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round of the December 20 episode came from the category, "Classic Songs." The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

"The shouts of excited children at a 1946 holiday parade are said to have inspired this perennial favorite.”

The correct response to the final clue/question was “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

The Christmas-special question seemed easy, but none of the players could give a correct answer. All three gave different answers.

Take a look at the final results of the December 20 episode:

Ray Lalonde: $20,100 – $9,600 = $10,500 (What is Santa Claus Is Coming To Town) (4-day total: $95,300)

Kim Aagaard: $14,800 – $5,000 = $9,800 (What is Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow?)

Jason Radalin: $10,800 – $10,000 = $800 (What is jingle bells?)

With today’s win, Ray became the four-day winner of season 39. Since Cris Pannullo’s exit, none of the players have crossed the four-day mark, except for Ray. The winner will now return for his fifth game to play against two new contenders.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! Season 39 will air its next episode on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

