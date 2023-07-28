Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 27, 2023, Thursday

Lucas Partridge returned on Jeopardy! on Thursday, July 27, to defend his title as the one-day winner of the game. He is a school counselor from Las Vegas, Nevada, and won $20,100 previously by defeating two players.

His new challengers were Alicia Schaffer, a physician from Indianapolis, Indiana, and Zach Razavi, a palliative physician from St. Paul, Minnesota. The three players were supposed to answer the maximum number of questions to earn the most score and money.

The description of the show reads:

"A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories."

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Lucas Partridge

Lucas was once again in the lead throughout, despite getting just one daily double. Alicia almost became the new winner in the second round but she did not increase her score by betting a lot of her earnings.

The categories under the first round were Historic Americans, Books Of The Old Testament, Triple Time, The Forbes 2023 Billionaires List, Retitled Movie Adaptations, and Anatomical Anagrams.

Lucas picked up $2000 on the first daily double but the overall score remained low due to multiple triple stumpers. Alicia almost made up the gap by the end of the round with eight correct answers against three wrong ones. Lucas gave 10 correct answers and two incorrect responses, while Zach was just able to give two right answers, against no incorrect response.

The score after the round was Lucas at $5200, Alicia at $2400, and Zach at $1200.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were World Cities, Play Time, Starts With “H-I”, The Bar Mitzvah Boy, That Song Slays, and Here Be Pirates!

Alicia got both the daily doubles in the round, answering only one correctly. This gave Lucas an opportunity to get the lead with 21 right and three wrong answers. Alicia, on the other hand, gave 16 correct and four incorrect responses and Zach answered three questions correctly and one incorrectly.

The score after the round was Lucas at $13,600, Alicia at $11,000, and Zach at $2000.

All the players got the final answer right and Lucas scored the most in the round, earning $22,100 in total.

Hence, Lucas Partridge won Jeopardy! today.

Lucas Partridge:Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! game 229 was under the category Fighting Forces. The clue read:

"Formed in 1831 to help with the conquest of Algeria, its ranks have included German, Turks & Chinese."

The answer was “What is the French Foreign Legion?” and everyone got it right. Lucas bet $8500 in the round while Alicia wagered away just $6999. Zach almost doubled his score after betting $1986 on the response.

The score of the game was:

Lucas Partridge: $13,600 + $8,500 = $22,100 (What is the French Foreign Legion?) (2-day total: $42,200)

Alicia Schaffer: $11,000 + $6,999 = $17,999 (What is the French Foreign Legion?)

Zach Razavi: $2,000 + $1,986 = $3,986 (What is the French Foreign Legion?)

Lucas now just needs three more wins to join the Tournament of Champions, after which he can also become eligible for Masters!

Lucas will play against Sharon Bishop and Monika Chavez in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Friday, July 28.