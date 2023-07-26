Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 25, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on Tuesday, July 25, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured two-day winner Taylor Clagett trying to defend his title against new players. He is a marketing director originally from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, who won $31,800 in the past two games.

The other competitors were Andrew Knowles, a psychologist resident from Portland, Oregon, and Julie Sisson, a library circulation assistant from Everett, Washington. The three players were supposed to answer the maximum number of questions to earn money and score.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Julie Sisson

Taylor led the game until the end, but unfortunately, he could not get the final round. Julie, who was second in rank, took advantage of that and won the episode.

The categories under the first round were Just Googly It, That Can Be A Greek Letter, The OED Describes The Animal, Rhyme The Time, Something’s Rotten and In Denmark. The three players performed extremely well in the beginning, but it was Taylor who led the game, especially after winning the daily double in the 10th clue.

In total, Taylor gave 10 right and 1 wrong answer(s). Andrew and Julie answered 8 and 5 questions correctly, against 2 and 1 incorrect responses respectively.

The score after the round was Taylor at $6200, Andrew at $4400 and Julie at $3000.

The categories under double Jeopardy! were State The 19th Century Senator, Somebody Wrote That, This American Lake, Kiss & Tell, Writer-Directors and The Idioms Go Thataway.

Julie almost fell to $0 after missing a daily double initially, but recovered quickly. In total, Julie and Taylor both gave 14 right and 2 wrong answers. Andrew lagged a bit behind with 17 right and 8 wrong answers.

The score after the double Jeopardy! round was Taylor at $9700, Julie at $8200, and Andrew at $6400.

Andrew and Julie both knew the final question and the latter scored $11,210 after all the rounds. Taylor lost his lead after betting away almost all of his money on the wrong answer.

Hence, Julie Sisson won Jeopardy! today.

Julie Sisson: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final clue of Jeopardy! was under the category Compound Word Origins. The statement read:

"This compound word meant an astronomical object of exceptional brightness in 1910; it was soon applied to actors & athletes."

The answer was "What is superstar?" but Taylor did not know it, so he lost $3010 against the answer. Andrew and Julie, on the other hand, won $6701 and $8722, respectively, in the round by giving the correct response.

The score after the game was:

Julie Sisson: $8,200 + $3,010 = $11,210 (What is Superstar?) (1-day total: $11,210)

Andrew Knowles: $6,400 + $301 = $6,701 (What is superstar)

Taylor Clagett: $9,700 – $8,722 = $978 (What is star?)

As the new one-day winner, Julie will return in the upcoming episodes to defend her title against new players so that she can reach the tournament of champions, which is only possible after 4 more wins.

Julie will play against Lucas Partridge and Alex Muhler in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, July 26.