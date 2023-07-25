Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a brand-new episode on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, which will mark the second day of the final week of the season. This episode will also mark the return of Taylor Clagett, who managed to secure an impressive win in the previous episode. If things go right for the marketing director, Clagett may play till the end of season 39, which has been an exceptionally low-scoring season up to this point. Fans will not have very high hopes for a long streak, after what they have witnessed throughout the season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Taylor Clagett will face off against Andrew Knowles and Julie Sisson. Taylor has managed to take his winning to an impressive $31,800 and looks settled now. He will surely hope to make much more before his streak comes to an end.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and has since then remained popular despite the changing times to become one of the most recognizable names in the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the offbeat nature and engaging format of the game show, things that manage to set it apart from almost every other game show in the world. Moreover, the interesting final round is also credited as one of the most intriguing aspects of the show.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Relive some of your favorite episodes from the past season all summer long pic.twitter.com/qM0LZM12lV The sun is out and #JeopardyRewatch is almost here!Relive some of your favorite episodes from the past season all summer long

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out in the crowd. Apart from offering some offbeat challenges to participants, the final round of the game show also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the show.

However, this can still be quite a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details to the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, July 25, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This compound word meant an astronomical object of exceptional brightness in 1910; it was soon applied to actors & athletes."

This question is from the category "Compound Word Origins," which is certainly a very interesting topic that has not come up often in the show. It should, however, prove to be tricky.

Tuesday, July 25, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: This compound word meant an astronomical object of exceptional brightness in 1910. It was soon applied to actors & athletes.

Solution: Superstar.

Superstar was originally used for denoting a very large or bright celestial object. Over time, it started to mean famous people like athletes and actors.

Tuesday, July 25, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Taylor Clagett, a marketing director originally from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, Andrew Knowles, a psychologist resident from Portland, Oregon, and Julie Sisson, a library circulation assistant from Everett, Washington.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!