Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is scheduled to air on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, featuring the return of contestant Daniel Moore. Moore has exhibited a notable streak of success, a relatively infrequent occurrence in the current season of the program.

Unlike the packed previous season, the 39th season of the popular American game show has seen a constant struggle for contestants, with streaks rarely even touching five days in a row. With the season nearly over, fans will be hoping for at least one great run.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, two-day champion Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will face off against David Bederman, an attorney from Los Angeles, California, and Chelsea Watt, a communications manager from New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada.

Daniel Moore has been quite impressive in his run so far and has already earned $39,800. He also managed to set a fun record in yesterday's game by winning despite answering wrong eight times.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and has since then evolved continuously to carve a place in the heart of America. This is primarily because of the show's ability to captivate fans with its engaging nature and offbeat format.

These signature qualities have managed to keep the show fresh for so many years. Moreover, the final round also helps in this constant rise in popularity.

The final round of the game show is often considered the key cog in the rising popularity that it enjoys across the globe. This is because the final round has some offbeat elements to intrigue the participants and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the loyal fanbase of the game show.

However, this can still be a challenging process and may require a little push. That's where we come in. Below, you can find all the relevant details from the upcoming episode, including the final clue and solution.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Around since 1998, it’s now roughly the length of a football field & travels at about 5 miles per second."

This question is from the category "Man-Made Objects." This is not a very common topic and is quite interesting.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Around since 1998, it’s now roughly the length of a football field & travels at about 5 miles per second

Solution: International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) has been in low Earth orbit as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory since 1998.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!