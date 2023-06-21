Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 20, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 pm ET. The episode featured 2 new challengers trying to defeat two-day winner Ben Goldstein. Ben is a content marketing specialist from Dexter, Michigan, and he has earned $15,198 in the past two games.

His challengers were Tym Blanchard, a cryptocurrency & angel investor from Nashville, Tennessee, and Janie Sullivan, a scrum master from Park Ridge, Illinois. The players were supposed to answer the maximum number of questions to earn the most amount of money and score.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Ben Goldstein

Ben failed to dominate each round but ultimately won the game, despite not knowing the final answer. His challengers tried their best to defeat him but could not use the advantage of daily doubles.

The categories under the first round were Let’s Stick Together, Architects, Vowel, Vowel, Consonant, Consonant, Nonprofits, American History, and Triple “A”-Rated Food.

Ben and Janie dominated the game, while Tym struggled to get even one question right. In total, Ben gave 11 right answers and Janie gave 10 correct responses, against 1 and 2 incorrect answers, respectively. Tym got just 1 answer correct against 2 wrong ones.

The score after the round was Ben at $5600, Janie at $3500, and Tym at -$1000.

The categories under Double Jeopardy! round were Let’s Stick Together, Chapter & Verse, Love Island U.K., That Musical Act Is Unreal!, There Will Be Math, and Just Say…

Tym’s struggles continued in the round while the other contestants failed to pick up the daily doubles. Since Tym was in the red, he failed to qualify for the final round. In total, Janie gave 18 correct answers against 4 wrong ones. Ben answered 17 questions correctly and 5 incorrectly, while Tym gave 7 correct and 7 incorrect responses.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Janie at $7500, Ben at $6800, and Tym at -$3800.

The final round was a double stumper as no one knew the correct answer. Janie made the mistake of almost betting all of her money while Ben played it safe, scoring $6095 in total.

Hence, Ben Goldstein won Jeopardy! today.

Ben Goldstein: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! game 202 was under the category The Olympics. The clue for the same read:

"This sport that made its Olympic debut in 1988 has a playing surface of only about 45 square feet."

The correct response was “What is Table Tennis” and unfortunately no one got it. Ben lost just $705 in the round, while Janie lost almost all of earnings by wagering away $7000 against sumo wrestling. Tym could not participate in the round since his score was in the negative.

The final score after all the rounds was:

Ben Goldstein: $6,800 – $705 = $6,095 (What is handball?) (3-day total: $21,293)

Janie Sullivan: $7,500 – $7,000 = $500 (What is squash? sumo wrestling)

Tym Blanchard: -$3,800 (Did not participate in Final Jeopardy)

Ben has won three games until now and if he keeps up with his winning streak for 2 more games, he will get the chance to compete in the Tournament of Champions.

Ben will defend his title against Nabeela Rahman and Lee Papa in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, June 21.

