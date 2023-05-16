Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 15, 2023, Monday

Game 176 of Jeopardy! season 39 aired on KABC-TV on Monday, May 15, at 7 pm ET. The episode featured an intense battle between two returning champions and a newcomer as they tried to win the ‘winner’s title’ by answering several knowledge-based questions. The contestants were rewarded with a cash prize for each correct response.

The contestants were Wendy Swanson, a retired teacher from Portland, Oregon, Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois.

Hannah is the current eight-day winner with total earnings of $229,801. Ben Chan won $69,001 in three games in April, but failed to return at the time due to some medical reasons.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Ben Chan

Hannah saw her eight-day winning streak end on Monday, May 15, as Ben led throughout the game and emerged victorious. He used daily doubles in the second round and also answered the final question correctly.

The categories under the first round were New Zealand Geography, Ordinal Novels, Dog Breed Rhyme Time, Sounds Spooky, Defending The Title and Putting The “Mm” In Yummy.

Ben took over the round from the beginning and got a daily double even before the first break. The rest of the players did not even get a chance to answer a lot of questions.

In total, Ben gave 15 correct and two incorrect responses. Hannah and Wendy got nine and three right answers correct respectively, with one incorrect response each.

The score after the round was Ben at $11,800, Hannah at $4000, and Wendy at $1200.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! were In The Neighborhood, Close Elections, Quick Opera, Scientists, Watching The Detectives and “Special” Delivery.

Ben clearly did not give his competitors any chance by picking up both the daily doubles and the maximum number of clues.

In total, he answered 34 questions correctly and two incorrectly. Hannah and Wendy gave 12 and 6six correct responses respectively, with one wrong answer each.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Ben at $41,000, Hannah at $6800, and Wendy at $4400.

All three players got the final question right. Ben made the most amount of money in the round, earning $60,000 in total.

Hence, Ben Chan won Jeopardy! today.

Ben Chan: Tonight's Winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the May 15 episode of Jeopardy! was under the category, Publications. The final clue read:

"The co-founder of this magazine that began in 1967 said its name comes primarily from a song title but noted a band name as well."

The correct answer to the question was:

“What is Rolling Stone?”

All three players got the answer right, with Wendy and Hannah almost doubling their scores by earning $4200 and $6799, respectively. Ben bet $19,000 in the round and led the game with a huge margin.

The final results of the game were:

Ben Chan: $41,000 + $19,000 = $60,000 (What is Rolling Stone?) (4-day total: $129,001)

Hannah Wilson: $6,800 + $6,799 = $13,599 (What is Rolling Stone?)

Wendy Swanson: $4,400 + $4,200 = $8,600 (What is Rolling Stone?)

After an epic return, Ben Chan will have to defend his winner’s title against new players in the upcoming episodes.

Ben will play against Tom Winiarski and Lydia-Claire Kerrigan in the next episode of Jeopardy!, which airs on Tuesday, May 16.

