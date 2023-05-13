Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 12, 2023

Jeopardy! returned with a new episode on Friday, May 12, 2023, with Hannah Wilson still in the lead. After a long time of contestants failing to hold a steady streak, Wilson finally broke the curse by winning seven games in a row, making her one of the top contestants of the entire season. She will also be a part of the Tournament of Champions this season. Wilson has managed to do well in every game so far and will look forward to adding more wins to her repertoire.

In the episode, Skyler Gailing and Victoria Ford tried to beat Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois. While Skyler is an editorial & community associate from Exeter, New Hampshire, Ford is an independent bookstore owner from Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Hannah has already won $189,801 in her seven days, which is also one of the highest amounts won by any contestant in season 39.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular game shows in the world. It began its journey back in the early 1960s, slowly becoming the most-watched and most-rated game show of its time. This is mainly because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, but more importantly, it is also aided by the offbeat final round.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Go to Mark your calendars: #JeopardyMasters starts May 8, and it only gets better from there. 🗓Go to jeopardy.com/masters to learn more! Mark your calendars: #JeopardyMasters starts May 8, and it only gets better from there. 🗓 Go to jeopardy.com/masters to learn more! https://t.co/RSoHAi0acN

The final round of the popular game show has many elements that make it stand out. However, what fans love the most is that it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a common practice for the loyal fans of the show over the past few years.

However, this process can be quite tedious. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the episode below. Scroll on.

Friday, May 12, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The question for the final round of the game show reads:

"Describing these, Captain Cook wrote, “The manner in which” they’re done “must certainly cause intollerable pain”"

This question is from the category "New Words in the 18th Century." This is easily one of the most offbeat topics to appear in the game show. It could prove to be a real challenge for all three contestants tonight.

Friday, May 12, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Describing these, Captain Cook wrote, "The manner in which" they’re done “must certainly cause intolerable pain."

Solution: Tattoos.

During his voyage, Captain Cook wrote extensively about the body art of the Maoris, describing tattoos in this fashion. Tattoos back then were quite different from how they are now.

Friday, May 12, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Hannah Wilson, Skyler Gailing, and Victoria Ford.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

Poll : 0 votes