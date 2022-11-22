Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 21, 2022, Monday

Game 6 of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (ToC) 2022 aired on Monday, November 21, 2022, featuring Andrew He, Sam Buttrey, and Amy Schneider.

All three players displayed wonderful performances throughout the tournament. As per the show’s format, a player must win three games to bag the title of the Tournament of Champions. Until Game 5, Andrew and Amy had two wins, respectively, while Sam won one game.

For those unaware, Amy was the highest scorer of season 38 with 40 wins, while Andrew was the 5-day winner of the same season. The latter earned a spot in the finals by defeating the third-highest winner Mattea Roach in the ToC semi-finals. Sam appeared in the tournament as the Professors Tournament champion.

Meanwhile, ToC 2022 came to an end as fans got their winner.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Amy Schneider

Amy Schneider took the lead in the November 21 episode from the start, making the result entirely predictable.

The first round’s categories were “Welcome To The New Millennium, Sports, Abbreviated Jobs, Gestures, Writers & Their Works, Numerical Terms.”

Amy and Andrew He gave ten correct answers, respectively. However, Amy got the lead after picking clues with the highest value, so her total score was $6,400. Andrew banked $5,800 with zero incorrect answers. Sam Buttrey, on the other hand, could have done better if his Daily Double didn’t turn out to be wrong. He ended up in the third position with a score of $1,400.

In the second round, the categories included “Bodies Of Water, Films By Tagline, Let’s Do The Math, “P.J.”S, Hegel, With Cream Cheese.”

Sam’s luck was not in his favor in the latest episode. Despite winning two Daily Doubles, the professor landed in third place as he gave three incorrect answers towards the end that held high value. His total score was $8,000. Andrew and Amy continued to have an intense match, where Amy banked $15,600 and Andrew scored $14,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Sam lost all his money as he wagered them all in the final round, but gave an incorrect answer. Andrew and Amy’s final answers were correct and they won their wagering money. While Amy took the risk to wager a whopping amount, Andrew played it safe and wagered around $2,000. Despite winning the final round, Andrew’s total score was lesser than Amy's and he thus landed in the second position.

Hence, Amy Schneider won Jeopardy! today.

Amy Schneider: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardamy/Instagram)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round of the November 21 episode decided the winner of the Tournament of Champions 2022. The category was “Plays,” and the final clue read:

“The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this “dashing comedy” to “a full and delighted house.””

The correct response to the final question was “Our American Cousin.”

While Amy and Andrew gave the correct answer, Sam wrote “Our Mutual Friend.” Take a look at the final results of Game 6 of ToC 2022:

Amy Schneider: $15,600 + $13,000 = $28,600 (What is Our American Cousin?) (CHAMPION, 3 wins, $2,50,000)

Andrew He: $14,200 + $2,801 = $17,001 (What is Our American Cousin?) (2 wins, $1,00,000)

Sam Buttrey: $8,000 – $8,000 = $0 (What is “Our Mutual Friend”?) (1 win, $50,000)

As Amy won three games in the finals, she was declared the champion of the 2022 tournament. She won a cash prize of $2,50,000, while the remaining two also didn’t leave empty-handed. Andrew ranked second and won $1,00,000; Sam ended up in the third position and went home with a $50,000 cash prize.

The latest win became another milestone in Amy’s Jeopardy! resume. At first, she became the first transgender player to be the highest scorer of season 38 and earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions. And now, she ended up winning the tournament and became the 30th of champions.

As the tournament has ended, the show will now resume its regular version. Jeopardy! Season 39 will return with a new episode on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

