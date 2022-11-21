Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, November 21, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to return for another game of the Tournament of Champions finale, in an almost unexpected turn of events. The game show could have ended in the previous round of the game show if either Andrew He or Amy Schneider won. However, after being quiet for all four rounds before the previous one, he finally won the game and extended the tournament for another day.

In the upcoming episode, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and Amy Schneider will face off for the sixth time in a row. While Buttrey is an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, He is a software developer from San Francisco, California. Schneider, meanwhile, is a writer from

With a break in between, this is another opportunity for both Amy and Andrew to take home the prize. However, if Sam wins the round, the competition will blow apart more open than ever.

Jeopardy! is one of the most prominent game shows in the world, originally beginning in 1964. Since then, the game show has constantly increased in popularity and has amassed a global following that stretches across the world.

Jeopardy! is strictly based on general knowledge and is played between three contestants. The game show's engaging nature and offbeat nature are the main factors behind its growing popularity.

The final round of the game show is also an important factor in the show's ever-growing popularity. In the final round, participants are faced with some very complex challenges.

Apart from this, viewers are also allowed to participate in the final round from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

However, this can often be an inconvenient way of enjoying the game show. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 21, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads:

"The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this “dashing comedy” to “a full and delighted house”"

This question is from the category "Plays." While it's a hard category in itself, it will pose a problem due to the vastness of the content. Any art or theatre enthusiast will automatically have an edge on this one.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, November 21, 2022

The clues and solutions to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: The January 12, 1864, (the) Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this “dashing comedy” to “a full and delighted house”

Solution: Our American Cousin.

Tom Taylor's Our American Cousin is a three-part play that is widely regarded as the greatest of its generation. Page 3 of the Washington Evening Star of Tuesday, January 12, 1864, read:

"Tom Taylor’s dashing comedy, entitled “Our American Cousin”, will be performed tonight again at Ford’s. Mr. John T. Raymond will appear as “Asa Trenchard”, and he will be ably supported by Mr. Ford’s line stock company. This play was performed last night, and to a full and delighted house, and there is no doubt it will be equally attractive tonight. Tomorrow night Mrs. D. P. Bowers appears."

Jeopardy! contestants today- November 21, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Sam Buttrey from Pacific Grove, California, Andrew He, from San Francisco, California, and Amy Schneider from Oakland, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

