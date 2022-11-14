Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, November 14, 2022

The popular game show Jeopardy! will air its most anticipated episode on November 14, 2022. This episode marks the conclusion of the greatest competition of them all, the Tournament of Champions, which the three competitors spent weeks vying for. Surprisingly, the semi-finals saw some of the most intense drama the show has ever seen.

In the upcoming episode, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California, and Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, will face off against each other.

Amy is the only one of the big three to make it up to the finals and it would be interesting to see if Andrew or Sam manage to beat one of the greatest Jeopardy! players of all time.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. Its engaging nature and offbeat format have become trademarks familiar to viewers across the world. The game show originally aired in 1964 and has maintained its standard over many decades. Aside from these facts, the show also boasts an incredible final round, which allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the large fanbase of Jeopardy! However, this can often be a cumbersome process due to the constantly varying topics and categories. To ease this out, we have compiled all the relevant details, along with the answer to the final question, below.

November 14, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In July 2022 the ousted President of this country fled west across the Indian Ocean to the Maldives."

This question is from the category "Geogra-Flee." Few would expect the final of the Tournament of Champions to be easy today, and it isn't, requiring a trivia expert to nail this one.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, November 14, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question reads:

Clue: This country's deposed president fled west across the Indian Ocean to the Maldives in July 2022.

Solution: Sri Lanka.

This is an example of recent political news. Following nationwide protests and an economic crisis, Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned and fled the country in July 2022, only to return in September 2022.

Jeopardy! contestants today- November 14, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California, and Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California.

All three contestants have come a long way to reach this phase, and the winner today will be considered the Champion of Champions.

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes