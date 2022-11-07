Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, November 7, 2022

Jeopardy! is ready to return for a fresh episode on Monday, November 7, 2022, bringing in the last quarterfinal of the Tournament of Champions, which kicked off early in the previous week. The Tournament of Champions is one of the most celebrated events of the game show and brings together the best players from the previous season for an ultimate face-off for the ultimate price. This year's quarterfinals have been quite a turbulent affair, with many tricks and surprises from some of the most unassuming contestants.

In the upcoming episode, Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California, Zach Newkirk, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, and Second Chance Tournament champion Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee, will go at it to book a place in the next round. This is the sixth and final game in this phase of the tournament. Same is arguably the favorite in today's draw, having established himself as a trivia threat in his run, but anything can and will happen in the Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the world that has resisted the test of time and successfully become one of the top game shows in the history of American television. The show's unique nature has been a key factor in its long-lasting popularity. It is also known for its exciting final round, which contributes to the game show's global popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! always has some offbeat challenges that push the participants and make things more interesting. It also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. As this can often be a complicated process, we have compiled all the necessary details, including the final question's answer below.

November 7, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Cicero wrote that a tyrant ordered this to be hung from the ceiling “by a horse-hair”; his guest begged to leave."

This question is from the category "Phrases from the Ancient World." Hardly a common topic, this will undoubtedly put the contestants and viewers who attempt to decipher it to the test.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, November 7, 2022

The solution to the upcoming round's final question reads as follows.

Solution: Sword of Damocles.

According to legend, the King of Syracuse, Dionysius II, switched places with courtier Damocles but arranged for a sword to be hung over Damocles to keep a step ahead of his enemies.

Jeopardy! contestants today- November 7, 2022

Catch them live in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

