Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, October 27, 2022

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! is ready to air on Thursday, October 27, 2022, and it is all set to be super-exciting for the participants and the viewers. For one, this will be the round that decides the final participant in the Tournament of Champions, after an extensive and interesting Second Chance Tournament. This also means that the three contestants in the upcoming round are some of the best.

In the upcoming round, Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer, and editor from Chicago, Illinois, will face off against Jack Weller, a law student originally from San Diego, California, and Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland. Rowan seems to be the most confident among the three contestants, with 49 buzzer attempts in the semifinals.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world, with 39 seasons to its name. Since its original beginning in 1964, the game show has captivated audiences across the globe with its engaging nature and offbeat format. It is usually played between three contestants and is entirely general knowledge-based. Aside from these factors, the final round of the show is also an important factor in the show's growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many unique challenges for the participants and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. But we understand that this can often be a complex procedure due to the constantly changing topics in every episode. To ease the process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

October 27, 2022, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"He turned to opera with the 1903 work "Guest of Honor," likely inspired by Booker T. Washington's dinner at the White House."

This question is from the category "American Composers." Since this isn't exactly a typical topic, it may pose some problems for the participants. But the answer to the upcoming question is quite a common name.

The final round has many odd challenges that make things more complicated for the participants. One such challenge is that in the final round, the participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, October 27, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question from the upcoming round of the show reads as follows:

Clue: He turned to opera with the 1903 work "Guest of Honor," likely inspired by Booker T. Washington's dinner at the White House.

Solution: Scott Joplin.

Scott Joplin is one of the most popular names in the world of cinema and music. Known as the "King of Ragtime," Joplin wrote his first opera to celebrate the dinner at the White House between Booker T. Washington and Theodore Roosevelt.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, October 27, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show comprise Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer, and editor from Chicago, Illinois, Jack Weller, a law student originally from San Diego, California, and Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland.

Watch them battle it all out in the exciting episode on your local stations.

