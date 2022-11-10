Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 9, 2022, Wednesday

The first round of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 semi-finals started off on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Season 38 champion Amy Schneider won 40 games last year and thus advanced directly to the ToC semi-finals. Her competitors had to go through the quarter-final rounds to earn their spot in today’s episode.

The three players of the November 9 game were:

Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California (40 wins, $34,205 average score).

Maureen O’Neil, an executive assistant from Cambridge, Massachusetts (4 wins, $11,120 average score).

Tyler Rhode, a director at a start-up from New York (5 wins, $19,417 average score).

The tournament began on Monday, October 31, 2022, and will reportedly end on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Amy Schneider

Amy Schneider is the highest scorer of season 38 and thus competing against her would automatically make any player nervous. The champion didn’t lose her charm in the latest episode as well.

The categories for the first round included “Supreme Court Cases, Shakespeare Just Kills Me, Chess For Champs, Travel, I’m ‘En’ It!, Stanford Athletics.”

The game started off on an intense note between Amy and Tyler Rhode. The latter initially took the lead but after 15 clues, it was Amy leading the game. She gave 16 correct answers, including a daily double, and banked a whopping amount of $12,600. Tyler tried his level best to compete against Amy but could only score $4,200. Maureen O’Neil, on the other hand, delivered just one correct answer and banked $400.

In the second round, the categories were “River Run, Geology; 3-Named People, International Film Style, Frontier Folk, Onomatopoeia.”

Amy was unstoppable at this point as she was leading the game with 26 correct responses and a score of $19,600. She and Maureen, after a long search, picked Daily Doubles. The latter didn’t attempt more than three times to answer questions in the Double Jeopardy round. Maureen’s score was $600, while Tyler made a decent jump as he banked $7,000.

In the Final Jeopardy, Tyler and Amy gave the correct answer to the final question. None of the three players risked big amounts on the final bet. While Maureen and Tyler wagered zero dollars, Amy’s wagering amount was $64. Her total score was the highest in round 3 as well.

Hence, Amy Schneider won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The November 9 episode was the first semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions 2022. The category for the final round was “Contemporary Authors,” and the clue read:

“A trip to El Paso with his young son & wondering what the city might look like years into the future inspired a novel by this author.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Cormac McCarthy.”

Amy and Tyler delivered the correct answer, while Maureen didn’t write anything. Take a look at the final results of the first semi-finals of ToC 2022:

Amy Schneider: $19,600 + $64 = $19,664 (Who is Cormac McCarthy?) (Finalist)

Tyler Rhode: $7,000 + $0 = $7,000 ($10,000) (Who is Cormac McCarthy?)

Maureen O’Neil: $600 – $0 = $600 ($10,000) (Who is ?)

With today’s win, Amy advanced to the finals, which will air next Monday. So far, she has been the champion with the highest number of wins from season 38.

Speaking about her expectations from ToC in an interview with Jeopardy!, Amy said:

“To an extent, I knew that I was going up as a representative of my community. I know that I’ve done so much good for them, and that I’ve represented them so well is something that I’ll always be proud of.”

Along with her, Matt Amodio (38 wins) and Mattea Roach (23 wins) were the players who also directly advanced to the semi-finals.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode will air on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

