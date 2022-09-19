Who is Woodkid? Everything to know about the Run Boy Run TikTok sound creator as viral trend takes over the platform

TikTok is flooded with videos of the sound Run Boy Run and the app users are having fun making swoon-worthy content.

It is undeniable that the platform is home to several trends and challenges that come with some funky music that has become wildly popular on the platform. The Run Boy Run trend is a fast-paced montage of romantic comparisons to things, colors, elements, places, seasons, and much more, by their significant others.

These videos usually begin with “If I was (according to my partner),” where people share what their partners think they would be if they were in certain categories. With people taking this trend to the next level by mentioning gemstones, fruits, clothing items, brands, hobbies, and much more, many are wondering who Woodkid is, the creator of the viral soundtrack Run Boy Run.

TikTok's favourite track attracted more than 185K people to make videos in just a few days. (Image via TikTok)

Details about Run Boy Run soundtrack creator Woodkid explored as more than 185K videos get made on the track

This trend, which started a few days ago, has attracted several TikTok users to create videos using this soundtrack. Being a wildly popular sound on TikTok, more than 185K people have made videos with this track.

Netizens go gaga over Woodkid's "Run Boy Run." (Image via TikTok)

The creator of the track is Woodkid, whose actual name is Yoann Lemoine, and he is a well-known video creator. Prior to Run Boy Run, he was known for S16, an album he released in 2020.

Having studied in London, he started working in the USA for more professional experience. He later relocated to Paris, where he released the Iron EP, produced by Woodkid, Julien Delfaud, and Benjamin Lebeau, in 2011. For this, the producer developed a moody, sophisticated musical style that combined lush strings, stark electronics, and vulnerable vocals.

He is also known for his work with Agyness Deyn. His trending track, Run Boy Run, is not something he created this year. Having released the original version in 2012, the song has recently become popular amongst netizens on TikTok. The song even got him a Grammy nomination back in the day.

Being a popular director for videos, he has worked with popular artists like Lana Del Rey, Drake, and Rihanna. He has also worked on promos for Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream and Taylor Swift’s Back to December. For Lana Del Rey, he worked on multiple projects like Born to Die and Blue Jeans.

Apart from this, Woodkid has also performed at London's Brixton Academy alongside the BBC Orchestra. He has his own remix of Pharrell's Happy, named Happy (Woodkid Sad Remix). This recreated track won the award for Best Stage Performer at the Les Victoires de la Musique. Moreover, he has also performed at Coachella and the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

However, when talking about the Run Boy Run song and trends, the whole challenge requires a lot of work and effort. Hence, a lot of people are now creating videos about how one can edit the videos with this soundtrack easily.

People also claim that creating a 30-second video has taken them almost 8 hours, but the result is all worth it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far