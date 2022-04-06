Who wrote TikTok's viral 'I Wanna Ride' song? Everything to know about the viral sensation

The viral 'I Wanna Ride' audio is the latest trend to take TikTok by storm, prompting users across the globe to partake in it with their own variations of things that make them want to "ride."

The audio has been featured in over 852k videos, whereas the #iwannaride hashtag has amassed 89.3 million views as of now.

Like most TikTok song trends, the original song this snippet belongs to is largely unknown to the vast majority of users. But long-time fans of Puerto Rican rapper Joseline Hernandez might already be familiar with it.

'I Wanna Ride' singer Joseline Hernandez's rise to fame

The viral soundbite is a pitched-up sample of Puerto Rican singer and rapper Joseline Hernandez's lead single Vegas from her album of the same title.

The 35-year-old musician released the hip-hop song in January 2022 along with a music video that has hit over 1 million views. Fans are most fascinated with the single's catchy hook, whose repetition makes it impossible to forget.

Before Vegas, the Latina singer's quintessential hit was Live Your Best Life (Do it Like Its Yo Bday), released in 2020. It continues to be her most-streamed song on Spotify, along with her other popular hits Run Me My Money (2017), Hate Me Now (2017), Dunchacha (2021), and Slaaayyy (2021).

Hernandez, also known as the 'Puerto Rican Princess', is also an aspiring actress. She rose to fame as a member of the main cast on Stevie J's reality TV shows Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (2012) and Love & Hip Hop: Miami (2018).

She also starred in the lead role in the creator's spin-off show Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood (2016). The original Love & Hip Hop series chronicled the lives of major artists in the hip-hop industry and their struggles.

Hernandez's popularity skyrocketed after these shows, propelling her towards producing her own shows Joseline’s Special Delivery (2017) and Joseline's Cabaret (2020).

Joseline's Cabaret is the actress' most successful endeavor yet, complete with an upcoming US tour and tour movie.

What is the 'I wanna ride' trend?

The 'I Wanna Ride' viral trend has been speculated to have been started by user @bby.glosss with a video posted on March 18. @bby.glosss is said to have started the curled-finger-and-tongue-out trend of dancing to the song.

Though Vegas had been circulating TikTok before this date, its true rise to fame only began over the last few weeks. The lyrics were initially used by TikTok users as a euphemism to describe the traits they find attractive in their potential partners. This is still largely the focus of most videos partaking in the trend.

However, the trend has since evolved to include other parodies that imply simply wanting to tag along in certain social situations.

The 'I Wanna Ride' audio has wormed its way into many people's heads, thanks to the TikTok trend.

alexx @garzalex7 *in my head every 30 seconds* i wanna ride i wanna ride *in my head every 30 seconds* i wanna ride i wanna ride

kristyn @inLovewMyslef that “i wanna ride” tiktok sound is engraved in my brain. that “i wanna ride” tiktok sound is engraved in my brain.

sage @mostdopesage Im addicted to watching that “i wanna ride” challenge on tiktok Im addicted to watching that “i wanna ride” challenge on tiktok

hades @pohlkattah can we talk about that “i wanna ride” tiktok. cause it has me down bad stupendously. can we talk about that “i wanna ride” tiktok. cause it has me down bad stupendously.

Since the trend has no fixed template other than the audio, it leaves ample room for users to exercise their creativity in coming up with relatable captions, which is the driving factor for its virality.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia

LIVE POLL Q. Have you seen the 'I Wanna Ride' trend on TikTok? Yes No 0 votes so far