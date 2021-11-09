Who are Stevie J and Faith Evans' exes? Past life explored as 'LHHA' star files for divorce

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta alum Stevie J has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Faith Evans after three years of marriage. As per documents obtained by ET Online, the Grammy Award winner filed a petition in Los Angeles County Court on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The divorce comes nearly a year after Faith Evans was arrested on domestic violence charges following an altercation with Stevie J at their L.A. home. However, the charges were later dropped after the record producer refused to testify against his wife.

Stevie J and Faith Evans secretly tied the knot in a Las Vegas hotel in July 2018. The couple left fans and colleagues stunned with their sudden wedding announcement.

The pair do not share any children together but have children from past relationships. It is not known if the duo signed a prenup prior to their marriage.

A look into Stevie J and Faith Evans' past relationships

Stevie J and Faith Evans were first linked in the 1990s but only started dating in 2016. The pair officially confirmed their romance following their surprise wedding in 2018. However, both of them enjoyed their fair share of relationships throughout their time in the entertainment industry.

Faith Evans was married to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G, aka Christopher Wallace, between 1994 and 1997. The pair had one child together, son C.J. Wallace. The couple was together until the singer’s murder in 1997.

Following his demise, Faith Evans revealed that although the couple married just eight days after their first meeting, their relationship fizzled out by the time of the rapper’s death due to the latter’s infidelity issues.

The I’ll Be Missing You singer married executive producer Todd Russaw in 1998. The pair welcomed two children together but officially called it quits in 2011. The singer was also in a relationship with Kiyamma Griffin prior to her marriage to Notorious B.I.G. and shares daughter Chyna with the record executive.

Meanwhile, Stevie J has also been involved in a string of relationships throughout his life. He dated actress and producer Alexandria Martin for six years. The couple got engaged in 2007 but parted ways shortly after the engagement.

That same year the Friend of Mine hitmaker started dating rapper and actress Eve. The pair were together for six years until their split in 2003. The latter reportedly accused Stevie J of infidelity during their relationship.

Stevie J was also in a relationship with former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta co-star DJ Traci Steele, but the duo parted ways after the latter claimed the singer cheated on her with a 20-year-old girl. The 50-year-old then moved on with another LHHA co-star, Mimi Faust.

The couple often made headlines during their tumultuous 13-year long relationship and finally called it quits when Stevie J started dating Joseline Hernandez. The pair share daughter Eva Giselle Jordan together.

The A Minute singer had a highly publicized on-and-off relationship with co-star Joseline. The pair welcomed daughter Bonnie Bella in December 2016. However, they separated after Joseline made similar infidelity claims against Stevie J as his other exes.

During an episode of Behind Every Man, Faith Evans mentioned that she briefly parted ways with Stevie J during the initial days of their relationship in 2017 for his ongoing involvement with Joseline Hernandez:

“I wasn’t quite sure whether or not he was still involved with his ex, so when you told me you guys weren’t together, and then shortly thereafter, finding out that you still kind of were, I think that’s probably when I stepped away. Because I’m not a man stealer, a homewrecker.”

Faith Evans and Stevie J shared a 20-year long friendship before they started dating in 2016. Although the couple left everyone surprised with their secret wedding in 2018, their relationship hit a rough patch last year. The pair is likely to be officially separated following their impending divorce.

