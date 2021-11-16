Who is Yassine Stein? Lily-Rose Depp packs on the PDA with new boyfriend in LA

Actress Lily-Rose Depp was recently spotted with her boyfriend and French rapper Yassine Stein. They were at a supermarket in Los Angeles and shared a kiss in the parking area while Stein put his arm around Depp’s shoulders. They had caffeinated drinks in their hands.

The pair reportedly started dating in September 2021. Depp’s name has previously been linked to many known faces from the entertainment industry, and Stein is new to this list.

Lily-Rose Depp was seen in a blue wrap skirt tied at the side of her waist alongside an ice blue knit sweater with diamond patches and a drawstring hem over a white tank top, accessorized with a small black purse and gold hoop earrings.

Yassine Stein wore charcoal gray cargo shorts with a white sweatshirt, navy blue baseball cap, and black and red sneakers. Depp and Stein had masks on their faces.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp’s new boyfriend?

Yassine Stein originally hails from Casablanca, Morocco. He made his debut in music and on stage with rapper Lomepal and in French hip hop with HAYAT, released on May 5, 2020. Stein is also a French director and a member of L’Odre Collectif. He is reportedly 26 years old.

Stein does not have a Wikipedia page. Therefore, detailed information related to his family and education is currently unavailable. Stein recently became a popular name on social media following news of his romance with actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Relationship history of Lily-Rose Depp

Depp was first in a relationship with model Ash Stymest. They remained together for two years and split in 2018. Depp and Stymest’s relationship was initially reported back in 2016. However, rumors say they started dating in 2015. They never spoke openly about their relationship.

The Silent Night actress was with Timothée Chalamet after they met each other on the set of the Netflix movie, The King. They were spotted sharing a few kisses and never hesitated to express their love for each other. They separated in April 2020 and the cause remains unknown.

Lily-Rose Depp and actor Austin Butler's relationship rumors sparked when they were seen kissing each other and spending time in London.

