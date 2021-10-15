Who was 'You' star Mark Blum? All about actor who played Joe Goldberg's father in Netflix series

The reviews for You Season 3 are in and some are calling it the franchise's best installment yet. With Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) focused on setting their lives on the right track, their first order of business is to move to a friendly neighborhood. Little did they know that it would trigger a murderous twist in their seemingly happy lives.

Will it break them? Let's hope not. Quinn is Goldberg's only solace. He has no family, except for his surrogate father Ivan Mooney (Mark Blum) who mostly appeared in flashbacks indicating the difficult relationship they shared.

Blum's Mooney may not have been a primary character in You, but he was certainly a cog in the wheel, and it is therefore only fitting that Netflix decided to pay tribute to Blum at the end of the first episode of You.

Who was You actor Mark Blum?

Born on May 14, 1950, Blum earned a degree in theater from the University of Pennsylvania and had a Master of Fine Arts degree in Acting from the University of Minnesota. He was best known for his work in Crocodile Dundee (1986), Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) and Shattered Glass (2003). Viewers may also recognize him from HBO's comedy-drama series Succession, in which he played the character Bill Lockhart. The Obie-award winning actor also appeared in guest roles for recent series like Tommy and Billions.

How did Mark Blum die?

Blum passed away due to COVID-19 related complications on March 25, 2020. He was 69. The stage actor's death left a void in the entertainment industry. Madonna, who landed her first major screen role opposite him in Desperately Seeking Susan, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram last year.

The pop icon wrote:

"Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985."

In other news, Season 3 of You will primarily focus on Goldberg and Quinn's life as a married couple and how they adjust to their new surroundings. How subtle changes impact them individually and collectively is what the newest season is all about.

You also stars Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Michaela McManus, Travis Van Winkle, and Saffron Burrows in key roles. You is available for streaming on Netflix.

