Why did Netflix cancel The Brothers Sun? Explained

Among the latest shocks in the TV world, Netflix recently announced the cancellation of the highly acclaimed series The Brothers Sun after its debut this year. Despite garnering significant praise from critics and audiences and appearing poised for renewal, Netflix has decided not to move forward with a second season.

The show, which centered around the Triads drama and featured the talented Michelle Yeoh, captured the attention of viewers with its captivating storyline and potential for further exploration.

The Brothers Sun was reportedly canceled because of low viewership compared to other Netflix originals, deeming it unsustainable to continue producing the series. It has come as a big shock to fans around the world, who were furious at this unprecedented development.

The Brothers Sun managed to gather a good viewership and great critical acclaim after the first eight-episode season dropped. In fact, the Brad Falchuk-created series also managed to spend more than a month in Netflix’s English-language top 10, peaking at number 2.

However, it still did not cross 7 million weekly views, which was enough for Netflix to axe the series.

One of the positives is that the arc in the first season was quite self-contained and did not leave behind any immense mystery for fans to decipher. The primary story arc was complete by the time the final episode arrived. But it did leave behind one mystery that fans would have looked forward to.

Still, there was a lot of scope for more drama, especially as Michelle Yeoh's Mama Sun finally took the reigns of the triads following a couple of brutal episodes at the end of the series.

What is The Brothers Sun all about?

The Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk series was set in contemporary Los Angeles, where Justin Chien's Charles comes after an assassination attempt on his father, Big Sun (Johnny Kou). There, he reconciles with his family, comprised of Mama Sun (Yeoh) and his younger brother Bruce (Sam Li).

Together, they face threats from all directions as sinister forces try to annihilate the Sun family and the rest of the triads.

The official logline for the series reads:

"As Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all."

The series gained praise for its acting performances, sound design, quirky plot elements, and the ability to combine action and comedy.

What other shows has Netflix canceled recently?

Apart from The Brothers Sun, Netflix has canceled many other shows recently, much to the disappointment of fans.

Earlier, Netflix decided to axe Obiliterated, which was another major blow to a huge fanbase. Moreover, it also drew a lot of protests for canceling Shadow and Bone, which also boasted a loyal fanbase around the globe.

Even the cancellation of The Brothers Sun was met with a largely negative response from fans.

All eight episodes from The Brothers Sun season 1 are available for streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.