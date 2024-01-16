The Brothers Sun: Complete list of cast in the action comedy

The Brothers Sun, Netflix's latest action comedy-drama, has taken audiences by storm with its unique blend of action, comedy, and family drama. Featuring an all-Asian cast, the show unfolds the riveting tale of a Taiwanese crime family facing mysterious threats.

As viewers dive into the series, it's time to meet the talented ensemble bringing these characters to life. Here's an in-depth look at the complete cast of The Brothers Sun that adds depth, emotion, and charisma to this enthralling narrative.

The Brothers Sun: Cast

Michelle Yeoh as Eileen ‘Mama’ Sun

The formidable matriarch of the Sun family, Michelle Yeoh, portrays Eileen 'Mama' Sun, adding her Oscar-winning prowess to the character. Forced to confront her past to safeguard her family's future, Yeoh's performance brings resilience and strength to The Brothers Sun storyline.

Justin Chien as Charles ‘Chairleg’ Sun

In the role of Charles, the eldest son entrenched in gangster life, Justin Chien delivers a compelling portrayal as the eldest Sun brother. This marks Chien's first leading role, following his appearances in notable shows like Two Sides: Unfaithful and Sun Moon.

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun

Sam Song Li portrays the character of Bruce Sun, the younger and naïve brother, thrust into the world of crime. With previous roles in Better Call Saul and Never Have I Ever, the actor brings a nuanced performance to Bruce's transformative journey.

Highdee Kuan as Alexis

Bringing depth to the role of Alexis, Highdee Kuan portrays Charles' childhood friend turned assistant district attorney. Kuan's on-screen chemistry with Justin Chien adds layers to the narrative, exploring tension and rekindling connections.

Alice Hewkin as May/June

Alice Hewkin takes on the dual roles of May and June, twin sisters entangled in the dark underworld. The British actress, known for her appearances in Sex Education and Emily in Paris, adds intrigue and complexity to the storyline.

Madison Hu as Grace

As Bruce's classmate, potential love interest, and rival Boxer's gang member, Madison Hu breathes life into the character of Grace. Hu, known for her role in Voyagers, infuses the series with youthful energy and chemistry with Sam Song Li.

Johnny Kou as Big Sun

Johnny Kou steps into the role of Big Sun, the patriarch of the crime family. With a notable career in films like Mom, Don't Do That! and Reclaim, Kou's portrayal adds gravitas and complexity to the Sun family dynamics.

Joon Lee as TK

Joon Lee injects humor and support into the series as TK, Bruce's best friend. This marks Joon Lee's debut TV role, and his comedic timing brings a refreshing element to The Brothers Sun.

About the series

The Brothers Sun is an action comedy-drama series produced by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu exclusively for Netflix and made its debut on January 4, 2024.

In the series, Bruce Sun, an ordinary Californian, faces a dramatic transformation when his elder brother, Charles Sun, pays a visit from Taipei, Taiwan, to Los Angeles, California. Bruce, lacking any memories of his life in Taipei, discovers the criminal legacy of his family, renowned as the top gangsters in Taipei.

Charles, raised as a tough criminal by their crime boss father, is compelled to relocate to LA after their father survives an assassination attempt. As Bruce adjusts to his family's criminal lifestyle, he realizes that his mother moved with him to California, attempting to create a life distant from the crime family, but facing challenges as they get entangled in the world of crime.

Viewers can stream all 8 episodes of The Brothers Sun season 1 on Netflix.