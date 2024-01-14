The Brothers Sun soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the series

Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu’s Action comedy-drama, The Brothers Sun, made its worldwide debut on January 4, 2024, with eight episodes. The series gained immense popularity propelled by its stellar cast, featuring Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, and Sam Song Lee.
Besides the breathtaking action scenes and the rib-tickling comedy, the series was also lauded with praises for its grooving soundtrack. The Brothers Sun playlist encompasses a diverse range of artists and bands, including The Rolling Stones, Marvin Gaye, and more.
It offers the audience fresh additions to enhance and update their playlists. Nathan Matthew Drew and Nick Lee, the two acclaimed composers, have provided the score for the series. Follow along with the article to learn more about the songs and the music in The Brothers Sun.
Every song in The Brothers Sun
Episode 1: “Pilot”
- I Can Dream, Can’t I by Ruth Brown
- Go Up by Gizzle
- New House by Toro y Moi
- Dreaming by The Cosmic Rays & Sun Ra
- Pimp by Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band
- Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- Burnt Rice (feat. Yung GEMMY) by Shawn Wasabi & YDG
- Drip (feat. Desiigner) by Boombox Cartel * Dillon Francis
Episode 2: “Favor for a Favor”
- Surrender To Me by FireCityFunk
- Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- Leave Me Alone by Deki Alem
- Postman by Toro y Moi
- Money by LEISURE
- How Does That Grab You, Darlin’? by Nancy Sinatra
- Halfsharkalligatorhalfman by Dr. Octagon
- Battle Without Honor Or Humanity #3 by Hotei
- Heart Station by Sonia Barcelona
Episode 3: “Whatever You Want”
- I’m Gonna Catch Me a Rat (from Between You & Me) by Fabienne Delsol
- Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- Lunch Date by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- Tan Te by Gong Linna & Bang on a Can All-Stars
- Lit Right Now by Ayo & Teo
- The Lantern by The Rolling Stones
Episode 4: “Square”
- Starry Night (Edit) by Peggy Gou
- Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- Raingurl by Yaeji
- Risky Business by ZHU
- Miura by Metro Area
- Clay Balls by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
Episode 5: ‘The Rolodex
- Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- This Strange Effect by The Shacks
- Ad Claritatem Domine by Jean-Michel Blais
Episode 6: “Country Boy”
- 你怎能瞞過我 (How could you hide it from me) by Betty Chung
- Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- Alive by Viva La Union
- 知名不具 (Well Known) by ASi
- HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar
- Ca Plane Pour Moi by Plastic Bertrand
- Grandma’s House by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- Find My Way Back Home by Pricilla Ahn
- You Can Ring My Bell by Anita Ward
- I’ve Got a Golden Ticket by Jack Albertson
- Your Precious Love by Marvin Gaye
- Spades by Haroula Rose
- Satie: Gnossiennes, IES 24: I. Lent by Marusugal
- Chairleg Origins by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- First Cut is the Deepest (From the Netflix Series „The Brothers Sun”) by Bo Wang
- Wang Ji Ta by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- Big Sun by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
Episode 7: “Gymkata”
- Risky Business by ZHU
- Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- Going Off by P-Lo
- Esther by Tzusing
- Hourglass by SURVIVE
- Future Starts Slow by The Kills
- Cost by boler mani
Episode 8: “Protect the Family”
- Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee
- Your Time Is Gonna Come by Led Zeppelin
- California (Remix) [feat. Jackson Wang & Warren Hue] by 88risinq, Rich Brian & NIKI
Below is the official score for Netflix's Brothers, composed by Nathan Matthew David and Nick Lee:
- Big Sun
- Jade Dragon Hideout
- Charles Alhambra
- Giant Fight
- Ma
- End Fight
- Brothers
- Car Escape
- Bruce and Grace
- Lunch Date
- Mahjong Club
- Brothers 2
- The Rolodex in Action
- Location Negotiation
- Clay Balls
- The Kiss
- Old Lady
- Interruptions
- Grandma’s House
- Vera’s Tomb
- Chairleg Origins
- Hospital
- Wang Ji Ta
- Family Reunion
- The Square
- Mama Sun Enters
- Big Fight
- Protect the Family
- Dragon Queen
- The Brothers Sun Theme
The Brothers Sun plot summary
The Brothers Sun follows Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li), an average Californian whose life takes a drastic turn after his older brother, Charles Sun (Justin Chien), makes an unanticipated return from Taipei, Taiwan. Bruce has no recollection of his past in Taiwan but soon discovers that his family is one of the infamous Triads,
Bruce and Charles' mother, Eileen Sun (Michelle Yeoh), also moved to California from Taiwan. Charles had to move out of Taiwan because of the attempted assassination of his crime boss father.
While Charles is a hardened criminal, being raised by his father, Bruce doesn’t know a thing about the world he is going to encounter. However, the Sun brothers have to adhere to one code no matter what, which is to keep the “Family” safe.
Where to watch The Brothers Sun
The Brothers Sun is a Netflix Original, which means it can be streamed exclusively on Netflix. The subscription cost of the platform ranges from $6.99 to $22.99, encompassing three plans: Standard With Ads, Standard, and Premium.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Netflix’s The Brothers Sun as 2024 progresses.