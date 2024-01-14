The Brothers Sun soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the series

Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu’s Action comedy-drama, The Brothers Sun, made its worldwide debut on January 4, 2024, with eight episodes. The series gained immense popularity propelled by its stellar cast, featuring Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, and Sam Song Lee.

Besides the breathtaking action scenes and the rib-tickling comedy, the series was also lauded with praises for its grooving soundtrack. The Brothers Sun playlist encompasses a diverse range of artists and bands, including The Rolling Stones, Marvin Gaye, and more.

It offers the audience fresh additions to enhance and update their playlists. Nathan Matthew Drew and Nick Lee, the two acclaimed composers, have provided the score for the series. Follow along with the article to learn more about the songs and the music in The Brothers Sun.

Every song in The Brothers Sun

Episode 1: “Pilot”

I Can Dream, Can’t I by Ruth Brown

Go Up by Gizzle

New House by Toro y Moi

Dreaming by The Cosmic Rays & Sun Ra

Pimp by Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band

Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Burnt Rice (feat. Yung GEMMY) by Shawn Wasabi & YDG

Drip (feat. Desiigner) by Boombox Cartel * Dillon Francis

Episode 2: “Favor for a Favor”

Surrender To Me by FireCityFunk

Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Leave Me Alone by Deki Alem

Postman by Toro y Moi

Money by LEISURE

How Does That Grab You, Darlin’? by Nancy Sinatra

Halfsharkalligatorhalfman by Dr. Octagon

Battle Without Honor Or Humanity #3 by Hotei

Heart Station by Sonia Barcelona

Episode 3: “Whatever You Want”

I’m Gonna Catch Me a Rat (from Between You & Me) by Fabienne Delsol

Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Lunch Date by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Tan Te by Gong Linna & Bang on a Can All-Stars

Lit Right Now by Ayo & Teo

The Lantern by The Rolling Stones

Episode 4: “Square”

Starry Night (Edit) by Peggy Gou

Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Raingurl by Yaeji

Risky Business by ZHU

Miura by Metro Area

Clay Balls by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Episode 5: ‘The Rolodex

Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

This Strange Effect by The Shacks

Ad Claritatem Domine by Jean-Michel Blais

Episode 6: “Country Boy”

你怎能瞞過我 (How could you hide it from me) by Betty Chung

Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Alive by Viva La Union

知名不具 (Well Known) by ASi

HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar

Ca Plane Pour Moi by Plastic Bertrand

Grandma’s House by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Find My Way Back Home by Pricilla Ahn

You Can Ring My Bell by Anita Ward

I’ve Got a Golden Ticket by Jack Albertson

Your Precious Love by Marvin Gaye

Spades by Haroula Rose

Satie: Gnossiennes, IES 24: I. Lent by Marusugal

Chairleg Origins by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

First Cut is the Deepest (From the Netflix Series „The Brothers Sun”) by Bo Wang

Wang Ji Ta by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Big Sun by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Episode 7: “Gymkata”

Risky Business by ZHU

Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Going Off by P-Lo

Esther by Tzusing

Hourglass by SURVIVE

Future Starts Slow by The Kills

Cost by boler mani

Episode 8: “Protect the Family”

Charles Alhambra by Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee

Your Time Is Gonna Come by Led Zeppelin

California (Remix) [feat. Jackson Wang & Warren Hue] by 88risinq, Rich Brian & NIKI

Below is the official score for Netflix's Brothers, composed by Nathan Matthew David and Nick Lee:

Big Sun

Jade Dragon Hideout

Charles Alhambra

Giant Fight

Ma

End Fight

Brothers

Car Escape

Bruce and Grace

Lunch Date

Mahjong Club

Brothers 2

The Rolodex in Action

Location Negotiation

Clay Balls

The Kiss

Old Lady

Interruptions

Grandma’s House

Vera’s Tomb

Chairleg Origins

Hospital

Wang Ji Ta

Family Reunion

The Square

Mama Sun Enters

Big Fight

Xing

Protect the Family

Dragon Queen

The Brothers Sun Theme

The Brothers Sun plot summary

The Brothers Sun follows Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li), an average Californian whose life takes a drastic turn after his older brother, Charles Sun (Justin Chien), makes an unanticipated return from Taipei, Taiwan. Bruce has no recollection of his past in Taiwan but soon discovers that his family is one of the infamous Triads,

Bruce and Charles' mother, Eileen Sun (Michelle Yeoh), also moved to California from Taiwan. Charles had to move out of Taiwan because of the attempted assassination of his crime boss father.

While Charles is a hardened criminal, being raised by his father, Bruce doesn’t know a thing about the world he is going to encounter. However, the Sun brothers have to adhere to one code no matter what, which is to keep the “Family” safe.

Where to watch The Brothers Sun

The Brothers Sun is a Netflix Original, which means it can be streamed exclusively on Netflix. The subscription cost of the platform ranges from $6.99 to $22.99, encompassing three plans: Standard With Ads, Standard, and Premium.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Netflix’s The Brothers Sun as 2024 progresses.