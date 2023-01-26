"Why are adults okay with ridiculing a child": Ryan Kiera Armstrong garners support after Razzies Awards nomination

Razzies recently faced severe backlash after nominating 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for the 'Worst Actress' category for her performance in Firestarter this week.

Razzies aka The Golden Raspberry Awards is a satirical take on Hollywood award shows, celebrating the "worst in cinema." Following severe criticism, it removed Ryan Kiera from its list of nominees, with its founder, John B. Wilson, stating:

"Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It's why the Razzies were created in the first place."

Upon hearing that the 12-year-old was part of the nomination line-up, netizens were left fuming. Several took to social media to express their displeasure, with one user, @parisashley, remarking that we live in a "backward thinking time."

paris @parisashley @CNN She’s 12 !! Like why are adults ok with ridiculing a child ?? We are definitely living in a cruel and backwards thinking time. @CNN She’s 12 !! Like why are adults ok with ridiculing a child ?? We are definitely living in a cruel and backwards thinking time.

"Razzies are mean-spirited & classless": Internet users show their support to Ryan Kiera Armstrong in wake of 'Worst Actress' nomination

As news of the 12-year-old being nominated for the 'Worst Actress' category spread, internet users rallied against Razzies. Many called the move "ignorant" and "cynical."

While some netizens criticized the award show for naming Ryan Kiera in its line-up when her performance was one of the few good parts of the movie, others praised her for her acting skills while speaking about her past performances.

Fellow child actor Julian Hillard criticized the Razzies, calling them "mean-spirited and classless." Speaking about bullying, he remarked:

Julian Hilliard @_JulianHilliard The razzies are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong. Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse? Be better. The razzies are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong. Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse? Be better.

Michael Vazquez @MichaelV11391 Razzies are a bunch of a-holes for nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Firestarter. A 12-year girl?! Also, she was good in it. She & John Carpenter were the only good things about that movie. Stuff like this are why Razzies are so irrelevant. Bryce Dallas Howard too?!! Really?!!! Razzies are a bunch of a-holes for nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Firestarter. A 12-year girl?! Also, she was good in it. She & John Carpenter were the only good things about that movie. Stuff like this are why Razzies are so irrelevant. Bryce Dallas Howard too?!! Really?!!!

Sounds of Cinema @soundsofcinema2 The problem with the #Razzies nominating a Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress isn't just that she's twelve years old. It's also that she gave a decent performance in a terrible movie. Nominating her demonstrates that the Razzies are absent of good judgement. The problem with the #Razzies nominating a Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress isn't just that she's twelve years old. It's also that she gave a decent performance in a terrible movie. Nominating her demonstrates that the Razzies are absent of good judgement.

Shannon of the Dead 🧟‍♀️ @shannon_mcgrew The Razzies nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress as if she was the cause of FIRESTARTER being so bad is hysterical. That girl was the best part of that mess of a movie. And on top of that, no kid should ever be nominated for an award that punches down on them. The Razzies nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress as if she was the cause of FIRESTARTER being so bad is hysterical. That girl was the best part of that mess of a movie. And on top of that, no kid should ever be nominated for an award that punches down on them.

Brandon Hardesty @Brandon_Hrdesty The Razzies nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong for "Worst Actress" is so completely ignorant and cynical I can't wrap my head around it. They have no clue what this can do to a child actress who probably considered her starring role in FIRESTARTER as a high point in her life. (1/7) The Razzies nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong for "Worst Actress" is so completely ignorant and cynical I can't wrap my head around it. They have no clue what this can do to a child actress who probably considered her starring role in FIRESTARTER as a high point in her life. (1/7)

Feli 💫 @fxliciaa Ryan Kiera Armstrong has more talent in her little finger than the people behind the razzies have combined I’m not exaggerating Ryan Kiera Armstrong has more talent in her little finger than the people behind the razzies have combined I’m not exaggerating

Felicity 🏳️‍⚧️ ♀️ @Tranarchic Ryan Kiera Armstrong was one of the only good parts of Firestarter. Try saving material that bad with your performance alone. No actor can do it. It's impossible. Ryan Kiera Armstrong was one of the only good parts of Firestarter. Try saving material that bad with your performance alone. No actor can do it. It's impossible.

mustachioed nicolas cage @johnnysuedejr in FACT, ryan kiera armstrong was in The Old Way! she plays the daughter in the film and i felt that her performance was very grounded and real. she was a total pro acting opposite Nicolas Cage. she's goin places and the razzies need to be torched lol in FACT, ryan kiera armstrong was in The Old Way! she plays the daughter in the film and i felt that her performance was very grounded and real. she was a total pro acting opposite Nicolas Cage. she's goin places and the razzies need to be torched lol

John Corrado - The Joy of Movies 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @1Movie5Views The cruellest thing about the Razzies nominating a 12-year-old girl (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) is that she wasn't even bad in Firestarter. I actually thought she showed promise, but was just stuck in a not very good movie. It's like the Razzies only exist to be mean at this point. The cruellest thing about the Razzies nominating a 12-year-old girl (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) is that she wasn't even bad in Firestarter. I actually thought she showed promise, but was just stuck in a not very good movie. It's like the Razzies only exist to be mean at this point.

diego @tateamericana firestarter was a mess but ryan kiera armstrong was one of the few good things about it. i’m pretty sure there were worse performances last year firestarter was a mess but ryan kiera armstrong was one of the few good things about it. i’m pretty sure there were worse performances last year

Golden Raspberry Awards changes age guidelines after facing severe backlash for nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong

The 12-year-old actress (of Firestarter fame) was nominated alongside Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic Park: Dominion), Diane Keaton (Mack & Rita), Kaya Scodelario (The King’s Daughter), and Alicia Silverstone (The Requin).

After being harshly criticized, the creator of the Razzie Awards, John Wilson, released a statement publicly apologizing to Ryan Kiera. He remarked that it was an "insensitive" move and that any criticism they received was valid. Wilson confirmed that the Firestarter actress's name was removed from the ballot, stating:

"We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices."

This is not the first time Razzies has nominated a child actor. In 1999, Jake Lloyd who played a young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, was part of the 'Worst Actor' category line-up while in 1995, Macaulay Culkin was nominated for three films - Getting Even With Dad, The Pagemaster, and Richie Rich.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, John called the public outcry "interesting" and "somewhat justified," but added that it was "overblown," stating:

" The intent was to be funny. In this particular instance, we seem to have misstepped very badly. I would admit that."

In light of the recent incident, Razzies has adapted its "voting guidelines" to prevent anyone under 18 years of age from being considered for the award.

The winners of the 43rd Razzie Awards will be announced on March 11, 2023, a day before the Oscars.

