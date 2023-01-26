"Why are adults okay with ridiculing a child": Ryan Kiera Armstrong garners support after Razzies Awards nomination

Razzies recently faced severe backlash after nominating 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for the 'Worst Actress' category for her performance in Firestarter this week.
Razzies aka The Golden Raspberry Awards is a satirical take on Hollywood award shows, celebrating the "worst in cinema." Following severe criticism, it removed Ryan Kiera from its list of nominees, with its founder, John B. Wilson, stating:
"Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It's why the Razzies were created in the first place."
Upon hearing that the 12-year-old was part of the nomination line-up, netizens were left fuming. Several took to social media to express their displeasure, with one user, @parisashley, remarking that we live in a "backward thinking time."
"Razzies are mean-spirited & classless": Internet users show their support to Ryan Kiera Armstrong in wake of 'Worst Actress' nomination
As news of the 12-year-old being nominated for the 'Worst Actress' category spread, internet users rallied against Razzies. Many called the move "ignorant" and "cynical."
While some netizens criticized the award show for naming Ryan Kiera in its line-up when her performance was one of the few good parts of the movie, others praised her for her acting skills while speaking about her past performances.
Fellow child actor Julian Hillard criticized the Razzies, calling them "mean-spirited and classless." Speaking about bullying, he remarked:
Golden Raspberry Awards changes age guidelines after facing severe backlash for nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong
The 12-year-old actress (of Firestarter fame) was nominated alongside Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic Park: Dominion), Diane Keaton (Mack & Rita), Kaya Scodelario (The King’s Daughter), and Alicia Silverstone (The Requin).
After being harshly criticized, the creator of the Razzie Awards, John Wilson, released a statement publicly apologizing to Ryan Kiera. He remarked that it was an "insensitive" move and that any criticism they received was valid. Wilson confirmed that the Firestarter actress's name was removed from the ballot, stating:
"We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices."
This is not the first time Razzies has nominated a child actor. In 1999, Jake Lloyd who played a young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, was part of the 'Worst Actor' category line-up while in 1995, Macaulay Culkin was nominated for three films - Getting Even With Dad, The Pagemaster, and Richie Rich.
In an interview with Buzzfeed, John called the public outcry "interesting" and "somewhat justified," but added that it was "overblown," stating:
" The intent was to be funny. In this particular instance, we seem to have misstepped very badly. I would admit that."
In light of the recent incident, Razzies has adapted its "voting guidelines" to prevent anyone under 18 years of age from being considered for the award.
The winners of the 43rd Razzie Awards will be announced on March 11, 2023, a day before the Oscars.