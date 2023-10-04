Why there won't be Ahsoka episode 9? Explained

Fans hoping for Ahsoka episode 9 are going to be disappointed. Episode 8 of the show, titled The Jedi, The Witch, and the Warlord, aired on Tuesday, October 3, and marked the end of season 1. There won't be an Ahsoka episode 9 since according to the plan, this was supposed to be the final episode of season 1.

The Ahsoka season finale had a grand ending packed with magnificent scenes, fierce action, and a lot of buildup for what's to come in Star Wars. Although the show may have gotten off to a shaky start, Ahsoka soon found its groove and produced some of the most thrilling scenes in Star Wars television history, leaving fans wanting more.

Why Ahsoka episode 9 would have helped?

Ahsoka episode 8 opens with the tense departure of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who intends to carry out the daring "Thrawn Campaign" to reassemble the Empire and weaken the growing New Republic.

After engaging Thrawn's soldiers in a risky battle, Ahsoka and her companions, including Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and Hera Syndulla, find themselves stranded on the barren land of Peridea, and with no Ahsoka episode 9 planned, this brings an end to season 1 of the series.

The first season of Ahsoka consisted of eight episodes, each with a distinct length and scope. They all have excellent writing in this context and tell well-defined stories where all the pieces fit on the board.

However, considering that this season seemed like two unique storylines were presented in each half, there is not nearly enough time to tie everything up and this is why Ahsoka episode 9 could have given the ending more character or set up a season 2 for the series.

It doesn't seem like the conclusion was able to resolve all the unresolved issues on its own, therefore an Ahsoka episode 9 would have allowed all the unresolved issues more time to grow and be adequately addressed.

Ahsoka is currently dealing with the opposite issue that The Mandalorian season 3 had, which was having a lengthy season without enough plot to keep viewers interested.

Ahsoka episode 9 is not happening but there is a new hope

The Mando-verse movie, which will tie together all the many branches of this area of the Star Wars world and include the New Republic, will be directed by Dave Filoni. This was revealed back in April during the Star Wars Celebration in Europe.

The Mandalorian season 3 kept bringing Thrawn up whenever the opportunity arose, as well as spotlighting the numerous failings of the New Republic, giving the impression that this pronouncement had suddenly started to influence many aspects of the series that had been produced, notably Ahsoka.

The series finale of Ahsoka was focused on Grand Admiral Thrawn's intent to reunite the Empire and carry out "The Thrawn Campaign." This military and political maneuver aims to restore the Empire and undermine the New Republic.

This means Mando-verse is nearing its conclusion with an adaptation of the Heir to the Empire plot. Anyone familiar with these characters will find the idea to be very appealing, and it is impossible to resist the thought that a shared Star Wars world would result in such a well-known narrative.

While the fate of Ahsoka is yet unknown, the first season unquestionably left us with a wealth of captivating plots and unresolved issues. One thing is undeniably evident while fans wait for formal announcements and developments: Ahsoka Tano's lasting impact on the Star Wars world is far from ended, and the galaxy far, far away continues to store enthralling surprises.