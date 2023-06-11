Why did Amy Duggar slam uncle Jim Bob Duggar? Skinny Happy People star's TikTok video explained

Skinny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, a documentary about the Duggar family, aired on Amazon on June 2, 2023. The documentary revolved around decoding the family that made a name for themselves as well as helping spread their views like wildfire throughout the nation.

One Duggar family member, Amy Duggar, recently slammed her uncle Jim Bob Duggar in a TikTok video for neglecting the abuse his children, especially his daughters, had to undergo at the hands of Josh Duggar, his eldest son.

Amy took to TikTok to open up about her uncle protecting a predator and stated that it all kind of boils down to him not being able to protect his daughters from a predator who was living inside his house.

She added:

"You knew about it, and you’re gonna sweep it under the rug and your mentality is kinda just to brush it off and to hide it and to lie."

Skinny Happy People is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Amy Duggar slams Jim Bob Duggar for not protecting his daughters against Josh Duggar

One of the kids on the initial show, who has since grown up, recently took to social media to slam her uncle and the patriarch of the family, Jim Bob Duggar, for not protecting the children from Josh Duggar's abuse and for trying to brush it under the rug.

One of the kids on the initial show, who has since grown up, recently took to social media to slam her uncle and the patriarch of the family, Jim Bob Duggar, for not protecting the children from Josh Duggar’s abuse and for trying to brush it under the rug. In the June 8 video, she said that it is his mentality to brush it off, hide it, and lie.

She continued:

"Not only do I not respect you anymore, but I also don’t want to give you a right to get to know my child. Because I will protect my child at all costs."

The musician from Skinny Happy People does not believe that her uncle didn’t know about the abuse and explained that even in court, Jim stated that he didn’t recall Josh’s criminal actions. She further questioned how he couldn’t remember his own daughters’ abuse and added that she has to protect her son from him because “something is not right here.”

In late 2021, Josh faced up to 20 years in prison when he was convicted of being in possession of and receiving child p*rn*graphy, and in May 2022, he was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison. Josh is the eldest son of Jim and Michelle, who have both criticized Skinny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets and called it a “sad attempt” to dishonor their family.

According to The Associate Press, the prosecutors agreed at the time that the former TLC reality star had a “deep-seated, pervasive and violent s*xual interest in children.” While Duggar’s lawyers hoped to get a five-year sentence while pleading not guilty, it was of no use.

According to Jim and Michelle, Josh had confessed to physically touching the children and apologized in the past; however, the allegations were again brought up in 2015, due to which Josh resigned as a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group.

