Why did Anti-Flag disband? All you need to know as Frontman Justin Sane issues statement denying allegations against him 

Anti-Flag, the Pitsburg, Pennsylvania punk band best known for their advocacy of progressive politics with their music, abruptly disbanded on July 20, 2023, with no explanation. The band canceled their Patreon and deleted their social media in the process.

The band's sudden disbandment, which occurred without any explanation, led to speculation regarding the frontman, Justine Sane. The rumors suggested that he was accused of s*xual assault, as initially reported by Brooklyn Vegan magazine.

However, the singer has now released a statement denying these allegations:

"Recently, there have been claims of s*xual assault made against me and I can tell you that these stories are categorically false. I have never engaged in a s*xual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a s*xual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way."

Anti-Flag comes out in support of their Frontman

In addition, the other band members released a collective statement expressing their support for their frontman and stating that the allegations were the primary cause for the disbandment.

"A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of s*xual violence and abuse. The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband."

The disbandment of the band has caused other bands from the record label, A-F Records, which was also founded by the band in their early years, to leave as well.

Some bands that have distanced themselves from A-F Records include Darien Gap, Hanalei, Reconciler, Celebration Summer, and Wolves & Wolves & Wolves & Wolves.

Tracing Anti-Flag and their music career

Anti-Flag was formed in 1988 as a collaboration between Justin Sane and Pat Thetic, with the rest of the band members joining in the subsequent years.

The band had their first chart breakthrough with their third studio album, Underground Network, which was released on April 24, 2001. The album peaked at number 23 on the US Indie Album charts.

The name of the band drew criticism due to its controversial stance of anti-capitalism in a Western country, which resulted in fans calling out their double standard when they signed on to the major label, RCA Records, in 2006.

The band had their first major chart success with their fifth studio album, The Terror State, which was released on October 21, 2003. The album peaked at number 91 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 7 on the US Indie album charts.

Anti-Flag achieved international success with its latest and final studio album, Lies They Tell Our Children, which was released on January 6, 2023.

The album has so far peaked at number 6 on the Swiss album chart as well as at number 35 on the German album chart. The album also peaked at number 71 on the UK album downloads chart.