Why was Australian series Bluey's episode banned on Disney+ for US viewers?

An episode of the popular Australian animated series, Bluey, which was banned on Disney+ for US viewers, is now set to be released on the platform once again.

Titled Family Meeting, the episode was banned earlier because it did not meet the ''broadcast standards and practices'' for Disney Junior, according to TVLine. Citing these reasons, the episode was then blocked on Disney+ for American audiences.

Disney has now confirmed that it is planning to ''reevaluate'' the episode and assured that it will soon arrive on the platform for US viewers.

What is the plot of the banned Bluey episode which is soon set to release on Disney+?

The episode, which originally premiered on ABC Kids on December 13, 2021, has a quirky plot that focuses on Bandit, who is put on ''trial'' after Chilli accuses him of farting in the face of the show's titular character. The fake trial has Chilli as the judge while Bingo and her brother are called in as witnesses. Here's the official description of the episode, according to ABC iview:

''When Dad's accused of 'fluffing' in Bluey's face as he climbed out of bed, he's put on trial with Mum as the judge and Bluey and Bingo as witnesses. But what was Bluey doing there?''

As per TVLine, a Disney representative mentioned that they are planning to ''reevaluate'' the blocked episode, after it was initially held back when the media giant acquired the popular animated series. The full statement reads (obtained via TVLine):

"Family Meeting’ will roll out on U.S. platforms soon. Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast [standards and practices] at the time the series was acquired. Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate, which is what we plan to do.''

Disney is yet to reveal the date of the episode's release on the platform for US viewers.

This is not the first time that Disney has blocked episodes from the animated series.

According to The Guardian, quite a few episodes of the show were blocked previously, key among them being Dad Baby, which features a character pretending to be pregnant. The episodes Teasing and Flat Pack were also subject to censorship, citing ''racial connotations.''

In brief, about the Australian animated series

The series follows the adventures of an adorable and playful six-year-old dog, who lives with her parents and younger sister. It explores a number of themes, including heavy topics revolving around family dynamics and modern-day parenting. A brief description of the show, as per ABC iview, states:

''Bluey is an inexhaustible six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience.''

The three seasons of the show that have been aired so far has already garnered a massive cult following around the world. Numerous critics have praised the series for its relevant messages pertaining to parenting and family.

Bluey is available for streaming on Disney+.

