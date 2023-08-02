Why is there a ban on incandescent light bulbs in the U.S? Everything to know

Incandescent light bulbs are now banned in the U.S. While those already using them can continue to do so without any hindrance, retailers are not allowed to sell them anymore. The ban, which came into effect on August 1, is the result of the new rules for lightbulbs approved by the Department of Energy last year.
The ban on incandescent bulbs is attributed to various factors like reducing carbon greenhouse gas effusions, increasing energy efficiency and conservation, and reducing electricity costs. Despite the positive effects of the ban, it was not well received by a lot of people, who criticized the move by the Biden administration for intruding into the American household.
The incandescent light bulb ban and its effects
According to the new rules for light bulbs, passed in April of last year by the Department of Energy, from August 1, the new minimum standard for light bulbs is set to 45 lumens per watt. It earlier stood at 18 lumens, which was what incandescent bulbs were capable of producing as compared to LED bulbs, which easily produce over 75 lumens per watt.
The reason for the ban mainly comes down to energy efficiency and environmental benefits. According to the Department of Energy, the new rules are estimated to save U.S. consumers around $3 billion in utility bills, if energy-efficient light bulbs are used for a full year. Carbon emissions are also estimated to be cut by 222 million metric tons in the next 30 years.
The ban is only on the manufacture and sale of those bulbs that produce less than 45 lumens per watt. Consumers can still continue to use existing bulbs that don't conform to the standards. According to the Department of Energy, around 30% of U.S. households used incandescent light bulbs in 2020.
However, not every form of the incandescent bulb is banned. Only GSLs or General Service Lamps were banned. The Department of Energy defined GSLs as those lamps that had an ANSI base. These include general service incandescent lamps, compact fluorescent lamps, general service light-emitting diode lamps, and general service organic light-emitting-diode lamps.
Manufacturers and retailers can continue to manufacture and sell Appliance lamps, Black light lamps, Bug lamps, Colored lamps, Flood Lights, Plant Lights, Reflector Lamps, Left-hand thread lamps, Traffic signal lamps, and various other special lamps.
People were not happy with the incandescent light bulb ban
Some viewed the ban as an outright attack on American Households and personal freedom. Rep. Pat Fallon told Politico in a statement:
"The light bulb rule going into effect this summer is just another example of the Biden administration’s tidal wave of regulatory burdens crashing down on American families."
Republican State Delegate, Sarah Fields, tweeted:
Netizens took to Twitter to claim that the ban was absurd. There were many claims made about the health concerns of LED bulbs. Some also said that it was an attack on "beauty".
The move to ban Incandescent light bulbs is not a recent phenomenon. In fact, the move towards energy-efficient bulbs can be traced back to the George W. Bush administration. The 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act vouched for households to have lightbulbs with 25% greater efficiency, although it did not involve an outright ban.
Later in 2017, President Barack Obama attached two more regulations to the 2007 Act, in the hope of phasing out Incandescent bulbs and specialty bulbs by 2020. However, this move was stopped by the Trump administration in 2019 as then-president Donald Trump stated that Americans were being forced to use the energy-efficient bulbs.