Who was Nancy Mace married to? Love life explored in wake of prayer breakfast controversy

Nancy Mace, a Republican representative for the 1st congressional district of South Carolina, has been criticized for her remarks about pre-marital physical intercourse at a prayer breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The 45-year-old congresswoman was previously married to Curtis Jackson, whom she married in 2004. Nancy and Curtis share two children together. However, the two got divorced in 2019.

Prior to Curtis Jackson, the Republican representative was married to Chris Niemiec from 1999 to 2002. According to Nancy’s Wikipedia page, Chris served in the United States Air Force Reserves as a JAG Corps officer. Nancy got engaged to Patrick Bryant, her boyfriend of two years, in May 2022. Patrick currently works as a software entrepreneur in South Carolina’s Charleston.

At Wednesday’s prayer breakfast hosted by GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott, Nancy referred to Patrick and shared a "little TMI" that she almost got late to the breakfast because her fiancé wished to get intimate with her that morning. However, the conservatives were not too happy about Nancy’s joke about engaging in s** before marriage.

Nancy Mace's prayer breakfast "TMI" sparks reaction from conservatives as netizens share their own thoughts

The short clip containing Nancy Mace’s remarks, which went viral, starts with the congresswoman recounting how she woke up Wednesday, July 26, morning at 7 and was getting picked up to go to the prayer breakfast at 7:45 am. She continued:

“Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed. And I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I gotta get to the prayer breakfast. And I gotta be on time. A little TMI. He can wait. I’ll see him later tonight.”

Senator Scott was joined by many other guest speakers at the event on Wednesday, including Senator Lindsey Graham and Rep. Russell Fry. Some people in the audience responded with nervous chuckles at Nancy’s remarks as it visibly made everyone a little uncomfortable.

Conservatives have reacted to Nancy’s morning story with disgust as it is a typical belief among conservative Christians that s** outside of a wedlock is a sin. Nancy Mace was called names by them and soon received rigorous criticism. Moroever, some people said that it was inappropriate of the congresswoman to mention intercourse at a prayer breakfast.

Ashley Muñoz For President 2024 @RedLady2024 @greg_price11 Completely inappropriate. I’m disgusted by this type of “humor” at a prayer breakfast.



If it was dinner with friends, that’d be different.

Libby Langston🇺🇸 @Libby_Langston @greg_price11 She's going to criticize people for making a big "woop" out of it... but its weird... it wasn't appropriate, we didn't need to hear it.

Cath @ca5304 @greg_price11 She'll answer to God for her transgressions, as we all will.

Cheri_Kentucky @Cheri_Kentucky2 @greg_price11 Disgustingly inappropriate. Nothing is sacred anymore

The congresswoman's response to the tweets

Following the controversy, Rep. Nancy Mace responded to some of the tweets. She quote tweeted alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec and wrote that she goes to church not because she is a saint but because she is a sinner. Nancy added that she was glad that Senator Tim Scott and her pastor was not upset with her joke.

Ron Filipkowski, an attorney, referred to the incident in his tweet and wrote that right-wingers was upset about Rep. Mace's public admission to partaking in premarital intercourse. He added that it also appeared that Nancy's fiancé was upset because she skipped the physical activity to attend a prayer breakfast.

Nancy Mace quote tweeted Ron and clarified that her fiancé Patrick was not upset about It, rather he suggested that Nancy should visit the church twice coming Sunday.

Rep. Mace is reportedly a practitioner of Protestantism.