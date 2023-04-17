Fact Check: Is the Lindsey Graham Bud Light picture real? Marjorie Taylor Greene trolled over recent feud

A photo of Sen. Lindsey Graham hoisting a can of Bud Light from the beer brewer’s collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney went viral yesterday, April 16, 2023. It was posted without a caption on Twitter by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

However, the Twitter community added context under the post and clarified that the photo was digitally altered. A link to the original image was also provided. The original photo, in which Graham was holding a glass of beer instead of a can, was taken back in 2015 by Jason Bahr for Getty Images. In the photo, CNN's chief political correspondent Dana Bash was also there right next to him.

However, the tweet from Marjorie Taylor Greene came after Graham criticized her for defending Jack Teixeira, the Pentagon leak suspect. Needless to say, MTG was trolled online for her rash action of doctoring the South Carolina senator's image and posting it online.

Over the past few weeks, ever since Mulvaney announced her partnership with Bud Light, several conservatives have raised objections over Anheuser-Busch making a transwoman the face of their sub-brand. Many called for a boycott of Bud Light. Greene also made a note of protest against Bud Light by choosing Coors Light over the brand.

Marjorie Taylor Greene trolled over posting Lindsey Graham's doctored image

Netizens were shocked to see such a tweet from an elected official and a public representative. The Bud Light jab also did not sit right with many who advocate for the LGBTQI+ community. Greene was called a bigot by a few users. Many called her an embarrassment to the United States.

Sherry 🌻 @SJSBuchanan



So she photoshopped the beer in his hand.



She acts like congress is her middle school!



What an embarrassment she is to our country. @RepMTG Aww... performance propaganda girl's feeling were hurt by Lindsey Graham's interviews today condemning her for praising the traitor/ leaker boy.So she photoshopped the beer in his hand.She acts like congress is her middle school!What an embarrassment she is to our country. @RepMTG Aww... performance propaganda girl's feeling were hurt by Lindsey Graham's interviews today condemning her for praising the traitor/ leaker boy.So she photoshopped the beer in his hand. She acts like congress is her middle school!What an embarrassment she is to our country. https://t.co/RyMlThGcCY

Mike @MikeRunsMiles @RepMTG It's hilarious to watch how triggered you are by this. But how okay you are with kids being murdered in classrooms every week. @RepMTG It's hilarious to watch how triggered you are by this. But how okay you are with kids being murdered in classrooms every week.

💜COCA💜 @Coca44791276 @RepMTG Marjorie have you tried a Bud light recently taste's soooo woke ..... @RepMTG Marjorie have you tried a Bud light recently taste's soooo woke ..... https://t.co/caQJdZclkN

In a hilarious response, one user, @JustVent6, photoshopped Marjorie Taylor Greene holding a can of Bud Light's collab with Mulvaney.

A few other users shared funny altered photos of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

To clear things out, some users posted the original photo of Lindsey Graham holding a glass of beer.

LisaDH @LisaDH15

Can you go any lower? @RepMTG Do Better Marj… a sitting Representative is tweeting altered photosCan you go any lower? @RepMTG Do Better Marj… a sitting Representative is tweeting altered photos Can you go any lower? https://t.co/bVFpVN7Wet

sun🟧 @sunsungirly



Don’t believe Misinformation Marge! She is a pathological liar!



This is an elected official!



#MarjorieTraitorGreen @RepMTG And here’s the real picture!Don’t believe Misinformation Marge! She is a pathological liar!This is an elected official! @RepMTG And here’s the real picture! Don’t believe Misinformation Marge! She is a pathological liar! This is an elected official! #MarjorieTraitorGreen https://t.co/YjyvsMy4u5

Lindsey Graham and Marjorie Taylor Greene feud

Jack Teixeira, an Air National Guardsman, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, April 13, regarding the alleged leak of national security documents to members on his private Discord server. Jack was arraigned on Friday.

Jack is a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air Force National Guard. Many of the documents he leaked contained highly sensitive material, including details about Ukraine and Russia’s military capabilities and information on Asia and the Middle East. Jack is expected to be charged under the Espionage Act.

The leak was called a “deliberate criminal act” by the Pentagon. However, Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to defend the suspect in a tweet made on Thursday, where she said that Jack was a victim of Biden’s administration for being an “antiwar,” and a white, Christian male.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 @RepMTG



That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.



And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.



Ask yourself who is the real enemy?



A young low level national guardsmen?



Or the… Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar.That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.Ask yourself who is the real enemy?A young low level national guardsmen?Or the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.Ask yourself who is the real enemy?A young low level national guardsmen? Or the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

On Sunday, April 16, Lindsey Graham indirectly criticized Marjorie Taylor Greene in an interview without taking her name. He told journalist Jon Karl on ABC News:

“For any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible.”

Referring to Jack, Lindsey Graham said that if a member of the military intelligence community disagrees with American policy and thinks that they will be fine with leaking classified information, they are wrong, and they will go to jail.

Poll : 0 votes