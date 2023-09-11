Why does Big Brother season 25 evicted houseguest Red Utley think America Lopez is a “bit shifty”?

Big Brother season 25 recently bid farewell to a popular houseguest, Red Utley, whose eviction left viewers and fellow contestants shocked. This came after Utley found himself at the center of some intense eviction drama.

While his elimination took fans aback, what caught their attention was his distrust of fellow contestant America Lopez when he referred to her as being "bit shifty" in an interview with US Weekly:

"I just feel like when I did try to have conversations with her, the information that she gave out was very vague. And watching her with other people, she just felt sort of a bit shifty."

Red Utley was evicted on Thursday night after an 8-2 vote tally against him left him blindsided. As he met host Julie Chen Moonves, the absence of a shirt on his back symbolized how dismayed his eviction had left him.

While his departure left viewers in suspense, the promise of a winter season and the scheduling adjustments added another layer of intrigue to Big Brother season 25.

Red Utley's take on fellow Big Brother season 25 contestant America Lopez

Cameron Hardin and Red Utley on Big Brother 25 (Image via BB25/CBS)

Red's gameplay, or rather, his unique approach to the game, had been under scrutiny. One of the key aspects that had spectators questioning his strategy was his limited communication with fellow houseguest Cameron Hardin.

It was clear that Red preferred to play his cards by himself, avoiding candid discussions that could have potentially benefited his game in the Big Brother season 25 arena.

However, the enigma surrounding Red Utley's gameplay wasn't limited to his interactions with Cameron. What truly stood out was his consistent distrust of America Lopez.

As he sat down for his Big Brother season 25 exit interviews, Red decided to set the record straight and reveal why he had harbored such skepticism toward America. Red explained his distrust for America to US Weekly stating:

"Honestly, she just — for whatever reason — she set off some alarms for me,"

He went on to elaborate how she was "vague" during their conversations and how her interaction with others made him apprehensive of her.

Red's sentiments regarding America Lopez had not gone unnoticed by avid Big Brother fans. Observers couldn't help but notice the scarcity of interactions between Red and America in the house.

This reluctance to engage with America paralleled his handling of his relationship with Cameron. Rather than addressing his concerns with Cameron directly, Red opted to distance himself, leaving critical discussions unspoken. It was a pattern that would eventually play a significant role in his journey through the Big Brother game.

In what was a moment of reflection during his exit interview, Red hinted at the possibility that deeper communication could have altered the course of his game, acknowledging:

"Maybe should have talked to [America] a little bit more."

Interestingly, Red also expressed his desire to remain friends with Cameron outside of the Big Brother 25 house. This revelation hinted at a genuine connection between the two, despite the turbulence that marked their in-game relationship.

Big Brother season 25: Plot twists and scheduling changes

Red's recent elimination shook up the Big Brother house. Now that Cameron, his strongest supporter, holds power in the upcoming week, the game's plot is heading towards a sharp, unpredictable turn.

The show is well into its 25th season, with the past week being wildly dramatic, serving everything from controversy to betrayal and broken alliances. Meanwhile, things seem to be taking a romantic turn for America and Cory, but what happens to their bond, only time will tell.

The Head of Household in Big Brother season 25, who is also now a lone wolf, will send two houseguests to the eviction block in episode 17. There, they must cling to every bit of endurance to earn the Power of Veto and, potentially, immunize themselves.