Why did Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi get a divorce? FRIENDS scene with Matt LeBlanc's Joey played a role

Actress Brooke Shields' latest documentary, titled Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, focused on the '80s superstar's turbulent personal life and her career in Hollywood. One of its major focus points was the actress' marriage to tennis legend Andre Agassi.

The high-profile couple married in 1997 and got divorced two years later. Their much-publicized divorce led to a number of speculations in the media.

During an interview with The New Yorker, Shields revealed that her then-boyfriend, Agassi, was furious over a hand-licking scene that she did in the iconic sitcom Friends, which reportedly played a role in their divorce.

Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi's relationship: Why did the couple get divorced?

Brooke Shields reportedly started dating Andre Agassi in 1993 and the couple eventually tied the knot in 1997. Their tumultuous marriage did not last very long as they parted ways two years later.

During a recent interview with The New Yorker, Shields spoke at length about one of the scenes she did with actor Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed the role of Joey Tribbiani in Friends. In the scene, Shields' character, Erika, is seen as someone obsessed with Joey, and the two go out on a date.

She said:

''In the scene, I'm supposed to lick Joey's fingers, because they're the hands of a genius, and I want to devour them, and I'm a nut. He was cute — he was, like, 'I've washed my hands and they're all clean.' I was, like, 'I had a mint!''

At the time of filming the scene, Andre Agassi was present on the sets and was furious. Shields recalled the incident, saying:

''He said, 'Everybody's making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behavior.' I'm, like, 'It's comedy! What is the matter with you?' I learned later that he was addicted to crystal meth at that point, so that irrational behavior I'm sure had something to do with that.''

The actress also mentioned that her ex-husband then went home and ''smashed all his trophies.'' She'd earlier spoken at length about Agassi's crystal meth addiction in her memoir and also mentioned that he was jealous of her, which was one of the reasons the couple ultimately split.

In the new documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the actress spoke about what she thinks of him today. She said,

''I've never reconnected with him. That was an important stage and relationship in my life, and I don't regret it. It afforded me a lot of space from my mother and gave me this belief in my own talent. That was one of the main beautiful purposes of the marriage.''

She further stated:

''I don't know if he does that much reflection on things. People process things very, very differently, and I have come to respect that.''

A quick overview of Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

The documentary chronicles the life of the titular child star, focusing on her rise to fame as well as her famous personal relationships with her ex-husband Andre Agassi and Michael Jackson, among various other things.

The documentary has received critical acclaim for its honest portrayal of Shields' life and career. Here's a short description of the documentary, as per IMDb:

''Follows actor, model, and icon Brooke Shields as she becomes a woman who discovers her power after being a s*xualized young girl. She shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.''

Viewers can stream Pretty Baby Brooke Shields on Hulu.

