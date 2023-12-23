Why Captain America is chosen to be the leader of Avengers? Explained

Captain America is a Marvel comic character created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. The Marvel superhero first appeared in Captain America #1 and, since then, has become a major part of pop culture.

The superhero character gained enormous popularity among Marvel fans, which led to his proper live-action appearance in his solo film, Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), starring Chris Evans as the title character.

The feature bagged positive reviews from fans and critics for Evan’s performance, which turned out to be commercially successful. Evan’s role as Steve Rogers/Captain America left such a huge impact that the Marvel character gained popularity among non-comic book readers.

Later, the Marvel superhero made his second appearance in The Avengers (2012). The first major Marvel heroes’ team-up gave fans a cheer-worthy moment where the super soldier led the newly formed superhero team consisting of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow.

At that time, some wondered how Steve became the leader. While exploring why he is chosen to be the leader of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, one must delve into the background of this Marvel character.

MCU’s take on Captain America as the leader of Avengers

A still of Captain America. (Image via X/CaptainAmerica)

In the 2011 film, Steve Rogers proves his leadership skills on the battleground during World War 2. Being a super soldier, he led multiple groups of armies, and when he fought against the newly formed HYDRA led by Red Skull, he led a new team known as the Howling Commandos.

While being from an army background and having a history of leadership, Steve became the leader of the Avengers during the New York battle.

Besides the movies, in comics, Steve became the leader of the Avengers most unexpectedly. Just like in the films, the comic version of the Marvel character is known for his leadership skills, fighting ability, and morals. While some may expect that due to these qualities, Steve Rogers gained the title of leading the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, this isn’t the case in comics.

How Captain America became the leader of the Avengers in comics

The Avengers comic posters (Image via Marvel.com)

The first superhero team of Marvel heroes as the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was primarily introduced in The Avengers #1 in 1963. Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, Wasp, and Hulk served as the founding members of the superhero team. In the fourth issue of the original series, Captain America was introduced. He gained a prominent position on the team due to his heroic skills.

Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Dick Ayers’ Avengers #16 showcased Iron Man, Giant-Man, and the Wasp longing for a break following their relentless confrontation with major villains since the team’s formation.

It left them in need of some vacation time to recharge. Before going on vacation, the founding members recruited new team members Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver. At that time, there was no senior member other than Steve to lead the new team. Thus, Captain America became the leader of the Avengers.

Regarding why Steve Rogers became the leader of the Avengers, Marvel.com says:

“Captain America’s adventures in modern times kicked off with several missions with the Avengers that culminated in him taking over the leadership role when the founding members stepped back to address their individual lives and careers."

It continues:

Cap reorganized the team as a small fighting band consisting of outlaws Hawkeye, Quicksilver, and the Scarlet Witch, which the press dubbed “Cap’s Kooky Quartet.” He made it work somehow until the original members came back to once again fill the ranks.”

While being a member of the Avengers, be it in movies or comics, Steve Rogers has proven his leadership during the fight against the greatest threat the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes ever faced. No matter how the Marvel Super Soldier became the leader of the Avengers, he is the greatest leader the superhero team has ever witnessed.