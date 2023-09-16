Scarlet Witch's crown-infused concept art exhibits an even darker version of Wanda Maximoff

Wanda Maximoff, widely recognized as the Scarlet Witch, is a prominent character in the Marvel universe. Her intricate backstory, peppered with challenges and growth, takes an unexpected twist in the sequel to the 2016 film, Doctor Strange. Here, she confronts Doctor Strange, the renowned sorcerer.

The sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was released last year and quickly became a talking point among fans. While the plot captivated many, the visual transformation of characters, particularly Scarlet Witch's revamped appearance, truly mesmerized audiences. This wasn't a mere costume alteration - it mirrored her evolving persona.

An art book from the movie has now revealed diverse designs for the Scarlet Witch. Some particularly eerie illustrations depicted Wanda with a crown seemingly fused to her skin, while another portrayed her enveloped in flames and blood. These artistic concepts offer insights into Wanda's character arc in the film, emphasizing her battles with dark powers.

Scarlet Witch's dark look explained

Expand Tweet

A series of pictures from the movie's artwork book, posted first on Reddit, as per Dexerto, has revealed several unique designs for Wanda. The most notable and shocking one showed her with a crown that seemed to be made from her skin. The crown not only sat on her head but became a part of her, even covering her eyes, which glowed red.

There were other designs, too. One showed her surrounded by flames and blood, and another had a different shape for the crown. These designs, even if they didn't appear in the final movie, hint at how deeply Wanda was affected by dark powers in the story.

The artwork and these designs make more sense when considering what Wanda Maximoff goes through in the film. She gets her hands on a dangerous magic book called The Darkhold. This book is so powerful and evil that using it can change a person completely.

And that's what happens to Wanda. She changes as she uses the book more and more, trying to find a reality where her kids are alive. These designs show transformation — from a powerful but controlled witch to someone deeply affected by dark magic.

What happened to Scarlet Witch?

Expand Tweet

The end of Multiverse of Madness left a big question about Wanda's fate. In the final scenes, she chooses to destroy a place called Mount Wondergore and the Darkhold, the evil magic book.

As this happens, it seems she might have been destroyed with them. However, some fans think otherwise. They notice a flash of red light during this scene and think that it means Wanda might still be alive and will return in another Marvel movie.

Elizabeth Olsen, the actress portraying Wanda, is equally in the dark about the future of her character, Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel universe. Her statements in various interviews reflect her uncertainty, deepening the mystery around Wanda's destiny and fueling fan speculation.

Expand Tweet

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on an intense journey, especially for those deeply invested in Wanda, the Scarlet Witch. The artwork and subtle hints in the movie showcase a profound transformation in her character.

The ambiguity surrounding her fate at the movie's conclusion has fans on the edge of their seats, anticipating her next move. Regardless of her future appearances in the Marvel cinematic world, Wanda's pivotal role in the Multiverse of Madness and her dramatic evolution will remain in fans' memories for years.