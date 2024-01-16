Why Chandler looked skinnier in Friends Season 3? Explained

Matthew Perry who portrayed Chandler in the popular sitcom Friends (which aired from 1994 to 2004) was one of the most popular characters from the show.

Throughout the 10 seasons of the show, all the actors underwent massive physical transformations. However, one transformation that left a notable impact was that of Chandler in season 3, and there's a reasonable reason for it.

Talking about his weight fluctuations, Matthew Perry in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing says:

"You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season — when I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills.

"When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills. By the end of season three, I was spending most of my time figuring out how to get 55 Vicodin a day — I had to have 55 every day, otherwise I’d get so sick."

He added:

"If you watch season three of Friends, I hope you’ll be horrified at how thin I am by the end of the season."

Trigger warning: The following content has mentions of death and addiction which can be triggering for some. Please read at your discretion.

Friends star Matthew Perry has previously publicly spoken about his struggles with drug addiction

Matthew Perry has never shied away from speaking about his struggles with addiction (Image via Instagram/ Matthew Perry)

News surrounding Matthew's struggle with addiction was never just a mere speculation, something that has been confirmed by the actor himself.

In an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer, Perry had revealed the reason behind him appearing unnaturally thin during season 3 of Friends. According to him, during that time, he was taking as many as 55 Vicodins a day. Recollecting his struggles with the addiction, he said:

"I weighed 155 pounds, on my way to 128 pounds."

He added:

"I feel too sorry for that guy. He's going through too much, and it's me. And I remember that, and I didn't understand what was going on. But again, I'm sorry, and I'm so grateful to not be that anymore."

According to him, another sign of his ongoing condition during that time was his facial hair:

"When I have a goatee, it's a lot of pills."

The reason behind Matthew Perry's accidental death

On October 28, 2023, the world woke up to the news of Matthew Perry's sudden demise.

Those who knew the actor were already aware of his long battle with addiction and mental illness. However, during the time of his death, it was difficult to establish the reason behind it.

Although initial reports suggested a lack of involvement with drugs, an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office stated otherwise. In the report dated December 15, it was mentioned that Perry's death was caused due to the “acute effects of ketamine”.

For those who are unaware, ketamine is often referred to as a "dissociative anesthetic hallucinogen”, due to its hallucinogenic effects, which make one feel detached from their surrounding environment. It also acts as a pain reliever.

It's also often prescribed to people who are resistant to other forms of depression medications. In case of an overdose, it can lead to unconsciousness, slow breathing and even death.

Friends castmates express their condolences after Matthew Perry's death

The cast of Friends were not only friends on the show but also in real life and shared their condolences on social media following Matthew Perry's death.

The actors took their own time to grieve, following which they put up a joint post as well as individual ones remembering and celebrating the life of Matthew Perry. Jennifer Aniston, who was a close friend of Perry's, put up a post on Instagram reflecting on his life and the friendship she shared with him.

His other castmates, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow also put up posts grieving his loss.