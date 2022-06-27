Why a Davy Jones Pirates Spin-off would work

Fans of Pirates of the Caribbean have had much reason to celebrate recently given Johnny Depp's win in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. What, after this, could be the cherry on the cake? A Davy Jones spin-off!

Portrayed as a frightening squid-like creature captaining a ship named The Flying Dutchman, Davy Jones was played by Bill Nighy in Dead Man's Chest and At World’s End. His stint as the villain was short-lived but incredibly memorable.

The villain’s origins have often been shrouded in mystery, making him an interesting character in the film franchise. It also helps that Bill Nighy’s performance was a masterclass in acting, even if it was performance-capture.

dylan @pirateslife05 A POTC spinoff movie about Davy Jones becoming Captain of the Flying Dutchman, his romance with Calypso, and her being trapped by the Brethren Court is not a want but a need. A POTC spinoff movie about Davy Jones becoming Captain of the Flying Dutchman, his romance with Calypso, and her being trapped by the Brethren Court is not a want but a need. https://t.co/43vGJfkVWj

Here is why the anthropomorphic sea squid captain deserves his own time in the spotlight.

All the reasons why Davy Jones deserves his own film

He is the best villain

With nearly half a dozen Pirates movies being released and villains gallivanting galore, Davy Jones has proven to be the best of the best in the films.

Geoffrey Rush’s Barbossa was great, Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar was okay at best and Ian McShane's Blackbeard seemed shoehorned in the series. It wasn’t until the squid-like cephalopod Jones hobbled with his peg leg onto the screen that fans of the Disney series experienced a whole new level of fear.

Jones’ presence is something that has matched the terrors of infamous characters like Darth Vader, Lord Voldemort and Hannibal Lecter. His philosophies and self-righteous soliloquies have stayed rent-free in the hearts and minds of fans. Nighy’s performances, combined with visual effects, have placed Jones in the Hall of Fame of villains, alongside other renowned baddies.

There is a lot of history behind Jones

In addition to his villany, Jones' rich character history makes for some compelling storytelling. In the 2007 release, At World’s End, audiences learned that Davy Jones and the goddess Calypso were romantically involved with each other. Afterwards, Jones betrayed Calypso and imprisoned her in the body of a mortal voodoo priestess named Tia Dalma. He cut out his heart to escape the pain and guilt of his transgression.

The idea behind these characters hints at a plot that can easily rival the first two Pirates of the Caribbean films. There is evidently enough grit and emotional depth to dig into, and Jones’ story, if executed properly, has enough lore for a few movies.

It sounds like a guaranteed money-maker

Of all the reasons to make a spin-off on the squiddy villain, the box-office might be the highest priority. Since other films in the franchise have been major box-office successes and have broken numerous records with their financial fortunes, it might be wise to greenlight a beloved villain with the potential for a film.

With enough visual panache, complimentary acting, and solid storytelling, it could be the film in the series to break the bank. Davy Jones has already made his mark in Hollywood history and offering more insight into his origins definitely seems to be an idea worth musing over.

