Why was a Denver firefighter arrested? Charges against Derek Smith explored

On October 17, 2023, Derek Smith, a firefighter with the Denver Fire Department, was apprehended by Colorado Springs Police for a domestic incident. Smith is currently facing charges of felony first-degree criminal trespass of a dwelling and misdemeanor criminal mischief filed by the El Paso County District Attorney's Office.

According to the report by KDVR, Colorado court records state that Derek Smith is slated to make his court appearance in El Paso County District Court on November 3, 2023.

Denver Fire Department's Internal Affairs to initiate an investigation

In 2020, Derek Smith was hired by the Denver Fire Department and assigned to Station 28, located on South Wolff Street in the Fort Logan neighborhood.

KDVR reported that, according to the department, he has now been put on leave without pay from the fire department, pending the court decision.

Fox 21 News reported that following the criminal disposition and court's decision, the fire department's Internal Affairs will launch an internal investigation into the incident involving Derek Smith.

Similar incidents in the past

CBS News reported that in November 2022, another Denver firefighter, Michael G. Chalchesa, was arrested on four felony counts of insurance fraud following a state investigation into a 2019 traffic accident.

According to the report by CBS News, the fire department immediately terminated Michael's employment. He worked there for eight months and was on probationary status at the time of his arrest.

As per the report by CBS News, two days following his arrest, Michael Chalchesa was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

CBS Colorado reported that in January 2023, another of the fire department, Lieutenant Jared Russo, lost his employment after his superiors informed that he had made racist comments to his coworkers on more than one occasion.

According to the report by CBS Colorado, several of his coworkers reportedly referred to Jared as "The Racist Rover." Jared also organized a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign, which would help him aid his legal fees to fight his termination.

Jared Russo, who was a 12-year veteran of the fire department when he got fired, claimed that the comments were meant as jokes.