Why is Dex leaving General Hospital? Reasons explored

General Hospital's Dex Heller, portrayed by Evan Hofer, has bid farewell to Port Charles. Sonny Corinthos, played by Maurice Benard, issued an ultimatum, forcing Dex to leave town immediately, sparking a chain of events that have left fans intrigued.

Dex's departure follows a betrayal of Sonny, leading to heightened tensions and uncertainty about his future. As the storyline unfolds, questions abound regarding the reasons behind Dex's departure and the implications for the show's future.

Who is Dex on General Hospital?

Dex Heller, portrayed by actor Evan Hofer since May 5, 2022, was initially envisioned as a short-term role lasting one to three months in ABC's daytime drama General Hospital. Hofer's portrayal of Dex and positive audience reception earned him contract status by September 2022.

As of writing, not much is known about Dex's background, with various speculations suggesting possible connections to characters like Lily Corinthos, A. J. Quartermaine, Jason Morgan, Dante Falconeri, Jagger Cates, and Ric Lansing.

Dex, initially introduced as an interim manager at Volonino's Gym on General Hospital, quickly gained Sonny Corinthos's trust due to his veteran background and sharp instincts.

Despite initial suspicions, Dex proved his loyalty to Sonny, becoming a valuable asset in navigating Port Charles' underworld. However, Dex's allegiance wavered as he found himself torn between conflicting loyalties to Sonny and Michael Corinthos. Dex colluded with Michael to undermine Sonny's business, leading to confrontations.

His forbidden romance with Josslyn Jacks added further complexity to the character's journey. Despite warnings from Sonny, Dex continued his risky path. His involvement in conflicts and schemes raised questions about his motives and loyalties. The character has now gone into hiding.

The actor's comments on the exit

During the February 16, 2024, episode, Dex left Port Charles to hide after his confrontation with Sonny. Evan Hofer shed light on Dex's departure, emphasizing the character's predicament. Dex faces imminent danger as Sonny, a formidable figure in the General Hospital storyline, wants him dead.

He spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Dex's tough spot, saying,

“Sonny wants Dex dead. He doesn’t know if Sonny is still going to come after him. He let Dex go that night, for Carly, but Dex doesn’t know if that’s for good.”

Despite Sonny sparing Dex's life for Carly's sake, uncertainty lingers, and Dex grapples with the fear of retribution. Hofer indicates that Dex's concern extends beyond himself, considering the potential impact on his girlfriend, Josslyn, and the looming threat to their relationship.

Speculations surrounding Dex

While Dex's exit unfolds on-screen, there has been spirited speculation about the character's fate and potential storyline developments. One prevailing question centers on Dex's parentage, with numerous theories circulating.

Given current developments in Port Charles, some suggest Dante could be Dex's father, while others explore the possibility of Jason Morgan's connection, especially given Steve Burton's return to the role.

In the wake of the character's departure from General Hospital, other questions also loom over the character's future and the narrative direction the show will take.

The exit coincides with changes behind the scenes, as writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor make way for Elizabeth Korte and Patrick Mulcahey. This transition introduces an element of unpredictability, leaving fans curious about the unfolding developments in Dex's storyline.

Viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC.