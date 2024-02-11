Why Did David Duchovny leave The X-Files? Reasons explored

David Duchovny gained popularity as the unconventional FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder in the popular science fiction television series The X-Files. The relationship between Mulder and Gillian Anderson's Dana Scully was one of the central plots of the title. The show debuted on Fox in 1993 and ran for nine seasons, which comprised 202 episodes overall.

In season 7 of the show, several fans noticed that Duchovny's Mulder simply vanished. The actor left as a series regular at the end of this installment because of contract issues and his desire to work on other projects, as per Comic Book.

However, he appeared in some parts of season 8 and was also seen in the first finale of season 9, titled The Truth.

The real reason for David Duchovny exiting The X-Files

Although it is widely believed that David Duchovny quit the show to pursue a film career, this isn't the only explanation for his departure. The actor's contract ended after season 7, as per Comic Book. While speaking to International Business Times after leaving the show, he said:

"As much as I love the show, I think for me this will be the end. I always thought five years was enough. Seven years is definitely enough."

While season 7 was being aired in 1999, Duchovny sued Fox, as he claimed that the network had misled him about accounting processes and that this had cost him millions of dollars in royalties from syndication deals and The X-Files reruns that he was legally entitled to.

He reportedly claimed to be a victim of "corporate synergy," as per Comic Book and told Entertainment Weekly at the time that all he wanted was for the network to fulfill their contract.

"I'm not looking to win the lottery. I've fulfilled my contract, and I want them to fulfill theirs," he said.

However, he clarified to the publication that this was not his reason for leaving the show. He stated that as much as he loved the show, seven years was "definitely enough." Hence, when his Fox contract expired after season 7, he chose not to sign a new agreement with the company.

However, the studio retained Mulder on the program in a restricted role as he appeared in a few episodes after season 7 as well. In 2008, Duchovny and Gillian Anderson made a comeback to the screens with the feature film The X-Files: I Want to Believe, which was not well-received by fans. The duo also returned to the screens in 2016 for two short follow-up seasons that comprised 16 episodes.

After his time on The X-Files, the actor appeared in a plethora of films and series. He was seen in Evolution in 2001 as he played Dr. Ira Kane alongside Julianne Moore, Seann William Scott, Sarah Silverman, and more stars. He also appeared in Californication in 2007 and took on a lead role as Hank Moody. The show also starred Madeleine Martin, Natascha McElhone, and Evan Handler among others.

