Why did Don Lemon move to mornings on CNN? Reasons behind shocking ouster explored

American TV journalist Don Lemon was recently fired by CNN after 17 years of his service to the network. The news was announced on Monday, April 24, by the 57-year-old personality in a lengthy tweet, stating that he was "stunned" by the decision.

CNN also announced the news in a simple three-line statement without offering any reason or explanation behind Lemon's firing. The network said that Don Lemon will "forever be a part of the CNN family," and wished him well for his future endeavors.

Lemon originally posted a statement on his Twitter handle wherein he stated that he was informed by his agent about his termination.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

When The Times highlighted Lemon in 2020 for his work as the host of CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, he was the only Black cable news anchor in prime time. Throughout his tenure at the network, however, Lemon has had to deal with a number of controversies.

In late 2022, he shifted to the mornings to co-anchor CNN This Morning alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. This happened after the network revamped its morning program and changed Lemon's post from prime time to a co-anchor.

CNN calls Don Lemon's statement about his ouster "inaccurate"

After Don Lemon posted a lengthy statement saying that he was informed by his agent that he was terminated from the job, CNN labeled his accusations false, stating he was given "an opportunity to meet with the management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

The news comes after Lemon faced immense backlash on social media for making comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley not being in her prime.

During an episode of CNN This Morning in February 2023, Lemon, alongside his co-hosts Collins and Harlow, was discussing the ages of the politicians. The 57-year-old then said that 51-year-old Haley was not in her prime. According to him, a woman is only considered in her prime in her "20s, 30s, and maybe 40s."

Harlow pressed Lemon, attempting to explain what he meant:

"I think we need to qualify. Are you talking about prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being president?”

To this, Lemon responded:

“Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are.”

Later, the journalist apologized for his comments being "inartful and irrelevant," and added that he regrets it:

"A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

He didn't go on air for the next three shows, but returned in February. At the time, CNN's chairman Chris Licht told staff that Lemon had decided to go through training after a "frank and meaningful conversation" and would shortly be back as a co-host.

