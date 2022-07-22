Why is Don Wells in prison? Missing Tennessee girl Summer Wells’ father pens letter to kidnappers from jail

Summer Wells, a 6-year-old Tennessee girl, was reported missing from her family's rural home more than a year ago. Her father, Don Wells, has written a letter from jail addressed to "the person or persons responsible" for his daughter's disappearance.

After losing his daughter, Don Wells was arrested for a separate DUI and is incarcerated. He was on probation at the time.

In a letter published on the family's Find Summer Wells website, he wrote,

"Not only have you broken Summer’s heart and taken her away from her mother and father, who love her very much, but you ruined her chances to become educated, ruining her life"

Shattered father of Summer Wells writes heartwrenching words

Reportedly, Bly stated to the police that on June 15, 2021, her daughter returned to their Rogersville, Tennessee, house on Ben Hill Road after helping her grandma plant flowers.

The girl's parents have insisted that they think someone broke into their 11-acre property, enticed her outside, and then abducted her.

After failing to find Summer Wells last July, Wells and his wife, Candus Bly, had their three other boys removed from the house.

According to the letter, Wells and Bly lost their jobs following her disappearance and have had difficulty finding employment.

The letter also read,

"You see, the public blames us," he wrote. "I don’t know if we’ll ever find employment again. Nobody will hire my wife, and I’ve been fired from the job I’ve had for 13 years. We may end up losing everything. "When you took our little girl, you took our very lives."

Rose @901Lulu This is the letter that Don Wells wrote to Summer's alleged kidnapper.

On YouTube, the family's media manager announced that a subsequent letter to Summer Wells will likely be made public soon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated that the case is still open and active but declined to provide additional information.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation



Our team continues to work with other agencies to chase every lead we can. This morning, we'll update that effort in an 11 a.m. media availability.



Today marks one year since Summer Wells disappeared, sparking an ongoing #TNAMBERAlert

Summer is about 3 feet tall and weighed 40 pounds when she was last seen. She was dressed in a pink shirt, gray pants and may have been barefoot when she vanished.

Also, the driver of a red pickup truck was seen around Ben Hill Road in Rogersville on June 15 and 16. It had white buckets in the bed and full-sized ladder racks.

Summer's disappearance is still under investigation, according to investigators, they were looking into all possibilities.

According to investigators, over the past year, they have executed multiple search warrants and put thousands of man hours into the case. The Amber Alert is still in effect.

In addition, Rose Marie Bly, the sister of Bly, was reported missing from Wisconsin in 2009 in an unresolved case, and both of Summer's parents have a history of criminal activity.

