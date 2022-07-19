What happened to Kristin Smart? Case explored as longtime suspect Paul Flores and his father face trial

On Monday, Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, went to trial for their alleged role in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old college freshman who disappeared on Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

26 years ago, Paul Flores, then a fellow 19-year-old freshman studying with Smart at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, was identified by authorities as the last person seen with Kristin Smart at an off-campus party.

The DUI Guy+ @TheDUIGuyPlus Paul Flores had a treasure trove of items belonging to Kristin Smart – her photo, letters sent by the Smart family to the Flores family, etc. that the police found when they searched his house years later. Paul Flores had a treasure trove of items belonging to Kristin Smart – her photo, letters sent by the Smart family to the Flores family, etc. that the police found when they searched his house years later.

As state authorities continued to investigate Paul Flores' suspected role in Smart's disappearance, they also began to suspect that his father Ruben Flores may have assisted.

On Monday, prosecutors accused Paul Flores, now 45, of having murdered Kristin Smart. Ruben Flores, now 80, has been charged with accessory, as he is accused of helping his son hide Smart's body.

Details about Paul Flores's trial

As per People News, Paul Flores was first identified as a suspect in 1996 after police dogs discovered the scent of a dead body near his dorm room bed.

Your Own Backyard Podcast @YOBPodcast Deputy DA Christopher Peuvrelle points to Paul Flores as he gives his opening statement to the jury. Pool photo by @Dreifussphoto Deputy DA Christopher Peuvrelle points to Paul Flores as he gives his opening statement to the jury. Pool photo by @Dreifussphoto https://t.co/P0Y0x81Qos

In a recent 2021 hearing, San Luis Obispo claimed that there was sufficient reason to believe that Paul Flores had murdered Kristin Smart after physically violating her.

He said:

"We certainly believe Mr. Flores' dorm room was a crime scene."

According to Dow, when Flores was first interviewed by police, there was visible bruising on his face. He told investigators that they were injuries from baseball.

The DUI Guy+ @TheDUIGuyPlus A cadaver canine dog alerted on Paul Flores’ corner of the mattress in his dorm. The handler claimed it was the “strongest alert she has ever seen.” A second dog, independent of the first one, alerts on the same spot. 1/2 A cadaver canine dog alerted on Paul Flores’ corner of the mattress in his dorm. The handler claimed it was the “strongest alert she has ever seen.” A second dog, independent of the first one, alerts on the same spot. 1/2

AP reported that the investigation developed after authorities began to suspect that Smart had been buried in the home of Paul's father, Ruben, in the backyard of his home in Arroyo, Grande.

According to prosecutors, investigators discovered signs of a human-sized casket having been buried in the backyard. There were also traces of human blood, according to a blood expert. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

According to the Tribune, despite the fact that the disappearance of Kristin Smart became a cold case, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department relaunched the investigation into the disappearance in 2011.

As per People News, since 2011, investigators have served 18 search warrants, searched 9 locations, discovered 140 pieces of new evidence, and conducted 91 interviews. 37 pieces of evidence, collected in the past, were also re-submitted by authorities to be tested once more after advancements in DNA technology.

Natalie Hanson @nhanson_reports Outside Monterey Superior Court, for the first day of the trial of People v. Paul Flores, which was moved here from San Luis Obispo County. @CourthouseNews Outside Monterey Superior Court, for the first day of the trial of People v. Paul Flores, which was moved here from San Luis Obispo County. @CourthouseNews https://t.co/nwmrQaEUOD

According to Ruben Flores' defense attorney, Harold Mesick, authorities used recent technology to discover "biological evidence" that Smart had been buried in Flores' backyard. However, Mesick claims that this will not hold up in court.

He said:

"It was a hot mess because it's been previously excavated. If we even call it evidence, it is so minimal as to shock the conscience."

Your Own Backyard Podcast @YOBPodcast Among the items shown to the jury were a video of Paul Flores at a graduation party two weeks after Kristin Smart was reported missing.



The woman filming asks Paul what he did with the missing girl.



Paul looks uncomfortable and says “Nothing.” and then hangs his head quietly. Among the items shown to the jury were a video of Paul Flores at a graduation party two weeks after Kristin Smart was reported missing. The woman filming asks Paul what he did with the missing girl. Paul looks uncomfortable and says “Nothing.” and then hangs his head quietly.

San Luis Obespo News reported that the trial is expected to last until October.

