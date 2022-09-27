Why are fans slamming Chef Sammy Monsour following his unruly behavior on Chefs vs Wild Season 1 premiere?

Chefs vs Wild Season 1, "an extreme new culinary competition series," aired its premiere episode on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 12:01 am ET. In the episode, two chefs went head-to-head with the help of survivalists to guide them through the wild as they looked for ingredients to make a five-course meal and potentially impress the judges to win the title.

The four contestants who were dropped into the wilderness were - Chef Viet Pham paired with Survivalist David Noel, and Chef Sammy Monsour with Survivalist Robin Lafreniere. While fans loved watching Chef Viet, they were disappointed with Chef Sammy's attitude throughout the episode.

SteveO⚓️🏴‍☠️⚓️ @punx1029 @hulu did a great job of making me dislike Sammy Monsour within 10 mins of the first episode of #ChefsVSWild @hulu did a great job of making me dislike Sammy Monsour within 10 mins of the first episode of #ChefsVSWild

The official synopsis of Chefs vs Wild Season 1 reads:

"Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of "Chefs vs. Wild," two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they'll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission - survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal."

Keep reading to find out why chef Sammy disappointed viewers with his behavior in the premiere episode of Chefs vs Wild.

"That dude is just mean": Fans unimpressed by chef Sammy's attitude on Chefs vs Wild Season 1

On the premiere episode of Chefs Vs Wild, chef Sammy's rude behavior towards fellow chef Viet and team partner survivalist Robin didn't sit well with fans. The chefs were given 48 hours to prepare a five-course meal for which they had to fend for ingredients. Throughout the episode, chef Sammy took charge and constantly ignored his partner and spoke to her rudely.

While chef Viet struggled to find pine mushrooms, chef Sammy did so easily. The latter wanted to tie them to a fishing line and smoke them at night. Although team partner Robin advised against it because it could be dangerous, he went ahead and did it anyway.

Fans also pointed out many other instances where they felt he was "mansplaining" and behaving rudely with his survivalist team partner. Throughout the episode, he asked her not to interrupt or stop him, and slammed her for allegedly "second-guessing" his decision.

Check out what fans have to say.

stardewingurmom @stardewingurmom #ChefsVsWild hearing sammy talk about how he never breaks and that’s why he’s always come out on top👁👁 sounds like a super classic case of this man has no self awareness whatsoever and if i had the opportunity i would challenge him to a duel #ChefsVsWild hearing sammy talk about how he never breaks and that’s why he’s always come out on top👁👁 sounds like a super classic case of this man has no self awareness whatsoever and if i had the opportunity i would challenge him to a duel

Mr. Henderson @DreHend1 #chefvswild I would have sabotaged #dbagsammy on purpose if I was his partner. What a jerk. I can only imagine was he was like to work for before #karma helped his restaurant close. #chefvswild I would have sabotaged #dbagsammy on purpose if I was his partner. What a jerk. I can only imagine was he was like to work for before #karma helped his restaurant close.

JimBob @jrbarey2019 Started watching #ChefsVSWild and Sammy was a complete douche in the first episode. Really hoping episode 2 chef's are a lot nicer Started watching #ChefsVSWild and Sammy was a complete douche in the first episode. Really hoping episode 2 chef's are a lot nicer

Mitra @mitra_arthur Put on #ChefsVSWild while I work. Making Robin deal with that dude is just mean. She has a patience I don’t have. Put on #ChefsVSWild while I work. Making Robin deal with that dude is just mean. She has a patience I don’t have.

Fans slam Chef Sammy (Image via Twitter/@stardewingurmom,@MS_Toni)

Details about the contestants of Chefs vs Wild Season 1 premiere

In the premiere episode of Chefs vs Wild Season 1, two chefs - Viet and Sammy, who were well-versed in using native ingredients from the wild, were paired with survivalists David and Robin respectively to make a five-course meal and impress judges Kiran Jethwa and Valerie Segrest.

Check out the credentials of the contestants below.

1) Chef Viet Pham (Salt Lake City, Georgia) - Food and Wine Best New Chef 2011

2) Chef Sammy Monsour (Cary, North Carolina) - Michelin Award Winning Chef

3) Robin Lafreniere (Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba, Canada) - Survival instructor at the International School of Survival

4) David Noel (Hilliardton from Ontario, Canada) - Self-employed Survivalist

The synopsis of the first episode of the show read:

"Chef Viet battles harsh weather and man-made disasters as he searches for an elusive ingredient; Chef Sammy's relentless drive for ingredients leads to tensions boiling over; Elk loin and heart are the focus of this cook-off."

Both chefs explored the wild alongside their survivalist team partners and found ingredients such as mushrooms, oysters, shellfish and even beetles that were stuffed in a tortellini. Eventually, Chef Viet was announced the winner as his dishes were near perfect.

Chefs vs Wild is executive produced by Jordana Hochman, Shawn Witt, and Gretchen Palek for Leftfield Pictures, Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O'Connor, Chris Ying, and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media.

Tune in to another episode of Chefs vs Wild next Monday, October 3, 2022 on Hulu.

