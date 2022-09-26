Which four contestants will participate in Chefs vs Wild Season 1 Episode 1? Plot, release date, and more

Hulu is all set to air "an extreme new culinary competition series" with Chefs vs Wild Season 1. In the new series, the chefs will go "head-to-head in a wilderness kitchen" to win the show's title. The first episode of Chefs vs Wild will release on Monday, September 26 at 12.01 am ET with four contestants - Chef Viet Pham, Chef Sammy Monsour, Survivalist Robin Lafreniere, and Survivalist David Noel.

The synopsis of episode 1 of Chefs vs Wild Season 1, titled Smoked Out, reads:

"Chef Viet battles harsh weather and man-made disasters as he searches for an elusive ingredient; Chef Sammy's relentless drive for ingredients leads to tensions boiling over; Elk loin and heart are the focus of this cook-off."

Chefs vs Wild will be hosted by renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa. Jethwa will also serve as a judge, alongside wild food expert Valerie Segrest.

All about Episode 1 of Chefs vs Wild Season 1

Chefs vs Wild promises a lot of wild adventures and delicious dishes in the middle of the wilderness. In the show's first episode, viewers will meet two chefs who will go all out to "prepare world-class food in the wild" with the help of two survivalists. The contestants who will showcase their culinary skills in the wild are:

1) “Food and Wine Best New Chef 2011," Chef Viet Pham from Salt Lake City, Utah

2) “Michelin Award Winning Chef” Sammy Monsour from Cary, North Carolina

3) Survival instructor at the International School of Survival, Survivalist Robin Lafreniere from Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba, CAN.

4) Self-employed Survivalist, David Noel from Hilliardton from Ontario, CAN

A preview clip of the episode shows the Chefs being dropped in the wild, where they meet the survivalists for the first time. The team then explores the wild together to get their hands on the right ingredients for their cook-off.

From mushrooms to bugs to shellfish, nothing is off-limits for the chefs. The chefs not only have to find wild ingredients but also have to survive in the wild.

The contestants then meet in the outdoor kitchen and are given 4 hours to create an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert to be presented to the judges. The team with the best dish will win the round. The synopsis of Chefs vs Wild, season 1 reads:

"Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of "Chefs vs. Wild," two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they'll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission - survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal.

"Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a "wilderness kitchen," using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges."

The new cooking series is executive produced by Jordana Hochman, Shawn Witt, and Gretchen Palek for Leftfield Pictures, Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O'Connor, Chris Ying, and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media. Stephen Rankin serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Stream Hulu on Monday, September 26, to catch the first season of Chefs vs Wild and watch which chef wins the round.

