Who is Kiran Jethwa? Renowned chef is all set to host and judge Chefs vs. Wild Season 1

Hulu's Chefs vs. Wild season 1 is set to premiere on September 26. The culinary industry will see a show that combines cooking and wilderness. The show will be hosted by renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa, who is the host and presenter of the TV show, Tales From The Bush Larder, which focuses on the culinary culture of Africa.

Chefs vs. Wild will feature two world-renowned chefs in each episode, searching the wild to find the essential ingredients for preparing delicious dishes. During their search in the wild, the contestant chefs will have to face several adventurous tasks to complete their culinary challenges.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Chefs and survivalists will go head-to-head to impress renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa and wild foods expert Valerie Segrest who will judge participants on their ability to turn foraged ingredients from British Columbia’s coast into the best five-star meal."

It further reads:

"Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of “Chefs vs. Wild,” two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a gruelling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant-worthy, five-star meal."

Kiran Jethwa from Chefs vs. Wild is the owner of Nairobi’s Seven Experience

Kiran Jethwa, 46, is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur. Born in Nairobi to an English mother and Indian father, he has the influence of two cultures in his cooking style.

After completing his BSc in Hospitality management in Manchester, he traveled all over the world, from the US to Italy, France, South Africa, South East Asia, South and Central America, and Australia, to sharpen his culinary abilities.

The Chefs vs. Wild host's cooking influences include African, European, and Indian. His cooking style has been described as an Afro-Mediterranean fusion with an Indian influence.

Kiran has been the chef and owner of one of Nairobi’s premiere restaurant companies, Seven Restaurants Ltd., since 2011. It comprises of Seafood & Grill, and Seven Lounge & Grill. Within a span of 4 years, the restaurants became the most popular eating destinations in the cosmopolitan Kenyan capital.

He has also appeared in many TV shows. In 2016, he co-presented Food Unwrapped on Channel 4 alongside Jimmy Doherty, Kate Quilton, and Matt Tebbutt.

He was one of the judges on The Great Kenyan Bake Off, the Kenyan version of The Great British Bake Off on KTN Home.

He has also received many accolades throughout his career so far. In 2012, he was nominated as the Finalist for Taste Chef of the Year and in 2013, for Finalist Taste Chef of the Year. In 2013, he received the award for Winner Taste Industry Champion and Chefs Delight: Most Innovative Chef title.

The TV show, Tales From The Bush Larder, with Fox International was his exciting Freshman debut TV show. It was an award-winning show which successfully aired for three seasons and was viewed in 60 countries.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Chefs vs. Wild on September 26 on Hulu at 12:01 am ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far