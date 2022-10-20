Why are fans slamming Harry Styles' management and PR teams ahead of My Policeman release?

Harry Styles' upcoming romantic drama My Policeman is set to be released in theaters on October 21, 2022. The movie revolves around a gay police officer who gets caught up in a love triangle.

Ahead of the film's release, many fans on Twitter have been complaining about not coming across any promotional activities for My Policeman. One netizen even mentioned that Harry Styles is a closeted gay man like the film's lead character, Tom, and cited that as the reason why the movie wasn't being promoted.

Faith. @ihgdabc #HarryIsTom Harry’s management and PR teams not allowing him to promote his role as a closeted gay man in #MyPoliceman just confirms that this isn’t just his fictional role. It’s a full time role. It’s his real life. Harry is a closeted gay man. #FreeHarry Harry’s management and PR teams not allowing him to promote his role as a closeted gay man in #MyPoliceman just confirms that this isn’t just his fictional role. It’s a full time role. It’s his real life. Harry is a closeted gay man. #FreeHarry #HarryIsTom

My Policeman was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022, where it received mixed-to-positive reviews. It will drop on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2022, after its theatrical release on October 21, 2022. Keep reading to find out what other fans have to say on Twitter.

Twitter slams Harry Styles' "management and PR teams" ahead of My Policeman release

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss Harry Styles' new romantic drama, My Policeman. Many fans drew comparisons between the film's lead character and Harry Styles, while slamming the singer's 'management and PR teams for not promoting the movie enough on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter.

Babs 🐸🏹~ Mayor of Eroda 🐟 @prettyven0mm_ My Policeman is hitting general theatres in 2 days and I haven’t received a single email or seen any promo for it from Harry’s team.



It’s blatantly homophobic to ignore this project of his when the other one got shoved down my throat every second of every day. My Policeman is hitting general theatres in 2 days and I haven’t received a single email or seen any promo for it from Harry’s team. It’s blatantly homophobic to ignore this project of his when the other one got shoved down my throat every second of every day.

💙𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕫𝕫𝕒💚🏠🦋 🏠🌻 ◟̽◞̽ @AngelDelight38 @ihgdabc It's appalling and disgusting and they are completely disrespectful toward Harry. I am so angry with them that I cannot even put it into words. I know the music industry is toxic, but his management really needs to go and he needs to find someone supportive! #FreeHarry @ihgdabc It's appalling and disgusting and they are completely disrespectful toward Harry. I am so angry with them that I cannot even put it into words. I know the music industry is toxic, but his management really needs to go and he needs to find someone supportive! #FreeHarry

Faith. @ihgdabc @Harry_Styles you’re part of it. This is your story. We know how much you wanted to be present in every single promotion for #MyPoliceman and how frustrated you must be now. THIS is your happy place and THIS smile is the reason why we’re here, together, for you. #FreeHarry @Harry_Styles you’re part of it. This is your story. We know how much you wanted to be present in every single promotion for #MyPoliceman and how frustrated you must be now. THIS is your happy place and THIS smile is the reason why we’re here, together, for you. #FreeHarry https://t.co/pCQ6PevDg3

You forgot multiple times to email the link, to get tickets for My Policeman!! Hey @HSHQ did you know that #MyPoliceman is out in theaters on Friday?You forgot multiple times to email the link, to get tickets for My Policeman!! Hey @HSHQ did you know that #MyPoliceman is out in theaters on Friday?You forgot multiple times to email the link, to get tickets for My Policeman!! https://t.co/YimbmDDeEN

We all know Harry really wanted this part, and yet his very own team refuse to promote it the same way they did with the other film. Harry was passionate about this story, does it worry them??



You forgot multiple times to email the link, to get tickets for My Policeman!! Hey @HSHQ did you know that #MyPoliceman is out in theaters on Friday?You forgot multiple times to email the link, to get tickets for My Policeman!! Hey @HSHQ did you know that #MyPoliceman is out in theaters on Friday?You forgot multiple times to email the link, to get tickets for My Policeman!! https://t.co/YimbmDDeEN I don't follow @HSHQ anymore for this exact reason!We all know Harry really wanted this part, and yet his very own team refuse to promote it the same way they did with the other film. Harry was passionate about this story, does it worry them??Support #MyPoliceman I don't follow @HSHQ anymore for this exact reason! We all know Harry really wanted this part, and yet his very own team refuse to promote it the same way they did with the other film. Harry was passionate about this story, does it worry them??Support #MyPoliceman twitter.com/Balisa07/statu…

Haven²⁸ {H}//👮‍♂️🖼🏳️‍🌈//MP//FITF @HavenHL28 Hey let's get #MyPoliceman trending guys promote this cuz they won't let our angle do it Hey let's get #MyPoliceman trending guys promote this cuz they won't let our angle do it https://t.co/bWXsBYYauG

Over the years, there have been numerous rumors floating around regarding Harry Styles' sexuality. During an interview with Better Homes and Gardens, the One Direction singer described the idea of defining one's sexuality as "outdated." Styles recently spoke to NBC News about his sexual identity, saying:

''Sometimes people say, 'You’ve only publicly been with women,' and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn't mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.''

Harry Styles is reportedly currently dating popular actress and director Olivia Wilde.

More details about My Policeman plot, trailer, and cast

My Policeman chronicles the love life of an English gay police officer who marries a woman but later gets involved in a tumultuous affair with another man. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Amazon Prime Video's YouTube channel, reads:

''A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people - policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.''

The synopsis further states:

''Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.''

The film stars Harry Styles in the lead role as Tom Burgess, a police officer torn between his wife and his lover. Styles looks impressive in the trailer, but critics at the Toronto International Film Festival reportedly weren't too impressed with his performance.

Other actors essaying key supporting roles include Emma Corrin as Marion Taylor and David Dawson as Patrick Hazlewood. The film is directed by Michael Grandage from a script written by Ron Nyswaner, based on a book of the same name by author Bethan Roberts.

